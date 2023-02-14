VIDEO: Women’s Memorial March remembers murders, missing Indigenous women

Today is also a call to action for all British Columbians, Premier David Eby said today

A Women’s Memorial March was held in Campbell River Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, starting out from Laichiltach Family Life society on 4th Ave. and continuing down Dogwood St. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

A Women’s Memorial March was held in Campbell River Tuesday, Feb. 14 to commemorate and honour murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls.

A group of 30 or more people gathered at Laichiltach Family Life Society on Fourth Ave. to drum and sing before setting off on a route that went down Dogwood Street and back.

In 1992, the first Women’s Memorial March was held in response to a woman’s murder on Powell Street in Vancouver and has grown to embrace all women in the province of British Columbia.

In Victoria, B.C. Premier David Eby said in a statement, “Today is a day of remembrance to honour family, friends, survivors and loved ones. Today is also a call to action for all British Columbians to end violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQ+ people.”

