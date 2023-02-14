A Women’s Memorial March was held in Campbell River Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, starting out from Laichiltach Family Life society on 4th Ave. and continuing down Dogwood St. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

VIDEO: Women’s Memorial March remembers murders, missing Indigenous women

Today is also a call to action for all British Columbians, Premier David Eby said today

A Women’s Memorial March was held in Campbell River Tuesday, Feb. 14 to commemorate and honour murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls.

A group of 30 or more people gathered at Laichiltach Family Life Society on Fourth Ave. to drum and sing before setting off on a route that went down Dogwood Street and back.

In 1992, the first Women’s Memorial March was held in response to a woman’s murder on Powell Street in Vancouver and has grown to embrace all women in the province of British Columbia.

In Victoria, B.C. Premier David Eby said in a statement, “Today is a day of remembrance to honour family, friends, survivors and loved ones. Today is also a call to action for all British Columbians to end violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQ+ people.”

@AlstrT
editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverIndigenousMMIWMMIWG

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Rotarians hit the roads for annual March for Kids

Just Posted

A Women’s Memorial March was held in Campbell River Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, starting out from Laichiltach Family Life society on 4th Ave. and continuing down Dogwood St. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
VIDEO: Women’s Memorial March remembers murders, missing Indigenous women

View of the north earthfill section of the John Hart Dam. Trees by the dam in the foreground are planned to be removed next week. BC Hydro photo
Brewster Lake Road two-day closure to accommodate tree removal

SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon shared the love on Valentine’s Day in 2022. (Black Press photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about love and romance?

Rotarian Craig Gillis accepts a donation from a driver during the annual March for Kids on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Shopper’s Row and Island Highway. Rotarians spread throughout Campbell River to collect change and debit card donations to raise money for children’s health needs in the Campbell River area. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Rotarians hit the roads for annual March for Kids