A woman on her horse along Second Avenue in Qualicum Beach on Tuesday, April 21. (Carol Michayluk photo)

Woman, horse enjoy a neigh-bourhood stroll down the streets of Qualicum Beach

Empty streets offer chance for alternative transportation

There was some horsing around spotted in Qualicum Beach early Tuesday morning.

An unknown lady was seen with her horse casually trotting down Second Avenue, enjoying the carless road. Observers said she was careful enough to follows the rules of the road as she reined in her horse by a stop sign at the Second Avenue and Beach Road intersection.

READ MORE: Parksville man parks horse during liquor store pit stop

The incident was photographed by resident Caroly Michayluk.

“I don’t know who the rider was but it put a smile on my face,” said Michayluk. “I think the horserider stopped by French Press first to pick up a coffee then did her saunter around town.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

qualicum beach

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Berwick by the Sea celebrates frontline heroes after COVID-19 patient recovers

Just Posted

Movie day to raise funds for rehabilitation of Campbell River apartment fire victims

On April 25, all movies rented on TELUS portals in the city will proceed towards the community fundraiser

City provides emergency support to extend hotel accommodation for people affected by apartment fire

City will also advocate with community partners for more provincial funding

Berwick by the Sea celebrates frontline heroes after COVID-19 patient recovers

Berwick Retirement Communities celebrated their “frontline heroes” and thanked them for successfully… Continue reading

Campbell River youth create film asking their generation to stay home

Filmmakers liken pandemic to world wars as ‘generation defining’

MP Rachel Blaney happy with federal funding revisions for small busineses

Blaney provides latest updates on Canadian Emergency Businesses Action, COVID-19 and more

VIDEO: After the Boston Marathon got postponed, two B.C. runners held their own race

How two Langley runners who qualified for the Boston Marathon staged a home-grown event

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Guide dogs lack social distancing skills, public asked to assist when necessary

Dogs trained to take most efficient route meaning they could jump the line, brush against people

Businesses must be part of the re-opening plan when COVID-19 rules relax: Dr. Henry

Staying home when sick will be key, B.C.’s top doctor says

Woman, horse enjoy a neigh-bourhood stroll down the streets of Qualicum Beach

Empty streets offer chance for alternative transportation

Patients returning to B.C. hospitals as COVID-19 cases level off

Emergency visits rebounding, scheduled surgeries soon

Musician from Vancouver Island goes viral with banana-cutting TikTok

Arthur Fabbro, stage name Loveclub, gains international attention with social media video

Keep your dog away from postal workers: Canada Post

‘As much as we love our furry friends, they are protective of their home and their family’

RCMP launch investigation following alleged attack on Tiny House Warriors camp

‘They desecrated the memorial to the murdered and missing women’

Most Read