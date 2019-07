The popularity of the annual Wings ‘n’ Wheels show at the airport has only grown over the years. Mirror File Photo

Wings ‘N’ Wheels 2019 returns this weekend.

Check out collector cars and historic aircraft at the Campbell River airport on Sunday, July 14.

There will be a pancake breakfast and barbecue lunch, airplane rides, fire hall demonstration, silent auction, face painting, puppet show and crafts for kids. The event is free fun for the entire family. On-site parking & shuttle $5.