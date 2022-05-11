Wings and Wheels event postponed

Due to Campbell River airport construction, Wings and Wheels will not take place in 2022

The annual Wings ‘n’ Wheels show at the airport cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be postponed for one more year but this time due to construction at the Campbell River airport. Mirror File Photo

The 2022 Wings and Wheels event, initially planned for July 10 has been cancelled due to a busy summer of construction at the City of Campbell River Airport.

Significant improvements to airport lighting, visual aids and taxiways will be made in 2022, through a $4.5 million Infrastructure Renewal program investment. The city partnered with Transport Canada as part of the Airport Capital Assistance Program, who will contribute over 80 per cent of the project costs. Private investments, including new hangar construction in leased areas, are also scheduled. These necessary long-term investment projects pose challenges to hosting the annual Wings and Wheels event in 2022.

“The city proudly supports the tremendous celebration of community spirit that is the annual Wings and Wheels Event,” says Mayor Andy Adams. “Although we cannot facilitate the event in 2022, the community can look forward to its return in 2023, when necessary airport improvements are complete.”

“While the City was looking forward to hosting the first Wings and Wheels event since 2019, needed improvements to airport infrastructure limit our ability to provide on-site parking and other accommodations,” says Airport Manager, Dennis Brodie. “With construction at a peak in July, it is not possible to provide an accessible environment to host this event in 2022.”

The annual Wings and Wheels event has been hosted by Sealand Aviation in partnership with the city since 2013, with the exception of the 2020 and 2021 events, which were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The cty has provided an annual contribution of $15,000 towards the event.

“The Campbell River Airport has been a wonderful host of past events,” says Bill Alder, President of Sealand Aviation. “With significant improvements coming to the airport in this summer, we simply don’t have the space needed to put on the type of show that we’ve become accustomed to. We thank North Island Cruisers, City Council and City staff for their continued support of the event, and will return in 2023 with an event worth waiting for.”

To stay up to date on the Airport Lighting, Visual Aids and Taxiway Rehabilitation project, visit www.campbellriver.ca/airport-rehabilitation.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River