Admission is free, and there will be door prizes each day

The Campbell River Spirit Fair will be held at the Willow Point Hall Oct. 22-23. METRO

Campbell River Spirit Fair welcomes some of the best Psychics, Energy Healers, Angel Card Readers, Tarot Readers, Oracle Readers, Crystals, Spiritual Gifts, Aura, Intuitive, Holistic Therapies, Jewelry, Reiki Practitioners, and Mediums on Vancouver Island.

Admission is free, and there will be door prizes each day!

Catch the Campbell River Spirit Fair at the Willow Point Hall, Oct. 22 – 23 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River