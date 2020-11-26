Lucilla Girotto will be using her Campbell River Community Foundation Small Neighbourhood Grant to purchase used books from the Museum at Campbell River and making curated boxes of them for whoever asks for one. Photo submitted

Lucilla Girotto will be using her Campbell River Community Foundation Small Neighbourhood Grant to purchase used books from the Museum at Campbell River and making curated boxes of them for whoever asks for one. Photo submitted

Who wants a box of books and treats?

Lucilla Girotto will use her Neighbourhood Small Grant to give out used books from museum collection

Lucilla Girotto has always been a bit of a bookworm.

So when she heard about the Campbell River Community Foundation offering small grants of up to $500 to people in the community who want to create some connection in this COVID-19 world, she immediately thought about how she could involve books and share that love with others.

Her idea was to create care packages filled with books and other treats that people could receive to brighten their days and warm them up this winter as they spend more time at home than other years. She could buy the books from the Museum at Campbell River – who always have a stash of them hidden away for their annual book sale – and help that organization’s funding situation at the same time.

“These kind of boxes are becoming pretty popular,” Girotto says, pointing to the various subscription services that are available these days. From meals in a box where you just have to cook the ingredients that show up at your door to surprise packages filled with various things relating to one of their interests.

“So I thought, why not do the same thing with books?” she says. “And then I thought I would add some little treats like chocolates and teas, because who doesn’t like treats?”

Then she found out that the Museum at Campbell River likely won’t be having their annual used book sale in March.

“That made me very sad,” Girotto says. “A lot of people rely on that book sale to get their books. They always have a long line-up of people, so obviously people still love reading and second-hand books are affordable. It’s also a way for me to help the museum, because they use that book sale to help them do their programs.”

Anyone interested in receiving a book box can email Girotto at lucilla.girotto@hotmail.com expressing your interest. She will respond with a few questions to help tailor your box to your liking.

“I’ll just be asking for their preference for the book genre, mainly, and if they want some for any kids, because I want to make sure I pick books that they will like,” she says. “Then I will prepare the boxes and get back in touch with them to figure out how to get them to pick it up.”

She initially had bigger plans for the project – such as delivering them to people herself – but she narrowed the scope of it as various COVID restrictions came into effect.

“I had to pick something that I could pretty much do by myself, or with one other person in my bubble,” she says. “We haven’t figured out yet if they will pick up the boxes here at my place, which is fine, or maybe the museum could have somewhere set up as a pickup location. But that will all get worked out.”

She hopes to do 40 boxes before Christmas, but it will depend on the community’s response to the idea.

“I hope people like it,” she says. “I like the idea that this can be something little I can do that can maybe cheer them up a little bit, so I hope people sign up. We all need a little bit of cheering up right now.”


miked@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Campbell River school district celebrates top academic graduates

Just Posted

The Klahoose First Nation village on Cortes Island is under lockdown until further notice due to a positive COVID-19 test. Photo courtesy Kevin Peacey.
Klahoose First Nation community locked down due to positive COVID-19 test

Cortes Island community has had one positive test, one other potential case

An aerial view of Zeballos. (Photo/A. Janisse)
Zeballos closes public service areas ahead of second wave

Library, landfill and village office closed until further notice, says mayor

Greenways Land Trust Executive Director Cynthia Bendickson points out one particular area of concern within the Baikie Island Nature Reserve that hasn’t benefitted from replanting efforts due to soil compaction and pollution from its days as a log sort. File Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Greenways Land Trust gets $275K for restoration work on Baikie Island

Two-year project will start with the development of a 10-year plan for the area

Campbell River city council recently held a roundtable meeting with leaders from the aquaculture and forestry industries to discuss how they can be part of a post-COVID economic recovery in the region.
Campbell River city council holds roundtable on aquaculture, forestry

Will go forward with quarterly meetings involving industry leaders to address issues in the sectors

The Carihi Fly Fishing Club is touted as an example of incorporating the outdoors into the education curriculum in SD72. Photo submitted.
SD72 schools and educators embrace outdoor education and learning outdoors

The Campbell River School District has embraced the movement to incorporate nature… Continue reading

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 23, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 887 new cases

Another 13 deaths, ties the highest three days ago

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Police in Nanaimo are looking for a suspect who wore a black-and-white striped hoodie and rode a yellow mountain bike when he allegedly stole three children’s backpacks from a daycare facility. (Photo submitted)
VIDEO: Thief steals children’s backpacks from daycare in Nanaimo

Suspect rode a yellow mountain bike and made off with backpacks hanging on fence

Arthur Topham has been sentenced to one month of house arrest and three years of probation after breaching the terms of his probation. Topham was convicted of promoting hate against Jewish people in 2015. (Photo submitted)
Quesnel man convicted for anti-Semitic website sentenced to house arrest for probation breach

Arthur Topham was convicted of breaching probation following his 2017 sentence for promoting hatred

Langley School District's board office. (Langley Advance Times files)
‘Sick Out’ aims to pressure B.C. schools over masks, class sizes

Parents from Langley and Surrey are worried about COVID safety in classrooms

Ladysmith’s 1st Avenue will be lit up until January 15. (Cole Schisler photo)
Light Up parade a no-go, but Ladysmith’s streets are still all aglow

Although the tradition Light Up this year was cancelled, folks can still enjoy the holiday lights

The baby boy born to Gillian and Dave McIntosh of Abbotsford was released from hospital on Wednesday (Nov. 25) while Gillian continues to fight for her life after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
B.C. mom with COVID-19 still fighting for life while newborn baby now at home

Son was delivered Nov. 10 while Gillian McIntosh was in an induced coma

Gracie couldn’t stop nursing from her previous owner’s goats which was problematic given the goats were trying to be dried out to breed. Gracie now lives at A Home for Hooves. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)
Cowichan animal sanctuary gets international accreditation

A Home for Hooves farm sanctuary accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries

Most Read