Lloyd and Bess Leishman and Henri Dubeau each gave one half of the land allowance required for Leishman Road in Campbell River. Museum at Campbell River photo

Lloyd and Bess Leishman and Henri Dubeau each gave one half of the land allowance required for Leishman Road in Campbell River. Museum at Campbell River photo

What’s in a name?

History and politics play a role in the names that dot our community

Museum at Campbell River Staff

History is all around us, in both metaphorical and physical ways. The more you learn of our local history the more you will notice the little signs of our past that are everywhere.

How a community has been named as it develops says a lot about what it values through time. Naming is a political act. The original names of this place in the Liqwala language are Tlah-mah-tauxw now called Campbell River, Tsa-kwa-luten, now called Cape Mudge, and Quinsam.

It is of note that both Campbell and Mudge were officers who served in early English surveying and mapping expeditions of this region. Neither one spent any real time here. There are countless other geographical features in this region named for men who either never came here, or were just passing through.

What names do you notice in our community today? How have parks, landmarks, streets and businesses been named? In Campbell River a lot of streets were named for the early settlers.

The Thulin family purchased a large pre-emption, most of what is today downtown Campbell River, from the Peacey family in 1904. The name Thulin quickly became synonymous with nearly all the early businesses in what would become Campbell River. They were associated with the first store, hotel, wharf, school, hospital and church.

The Lilelana Pavillion, a favourite gathering spot, was named for the three Thulin daughters, Lillie, Elin and Anna. As the town grew several streets were also named for them, including Thulin Street, Nilhut Street (Thulin spelled backwards), Frederick Crescent and Maria Grove. Glen and Alan Thulin, and Robert and Ron Thulin were the namesakes of Glenalan Road and Robron Road. Lillie Thulin became a successful real estate agent and developer in Campbell River and is responsible for many of these street names. She is also responsible for naming the streets running south to north after tree species in alphabetical order: Alder, Birch, Cedar, Dogwood, Elm, Fir, Greenwood, Hemlock, Ironwood, etc.

Brothers Karl and Anders Marius Petersen, after whom Petersen Road is named, came to Campbell River in 1907 to work in the logging camps. They cut ties and helped to lay the steel for the logging railroad which took the timber to the log dump on the banks of the Campbell River. Later, Anders Marius took up farming in Campbellton.

Lloyd and Bess Leishman bought one-and-a-half acres on Birch Street in the early 1950s when it was known as “the road to the garbage dump.” The Leishmans and Henri Dubeau each gave one half of the land allowance required for the road, which would be named Leishman Road, and they subdivided the land, later building the first pre-school in Campbell River, which Bess operated. Leishman Early Learning and Childcare Centre is still in operation today in its original location on Leishman Road.

As Campbell River has expanded, the streets in the newer subdivisions have been named in other ways. Some streets have been named after local celebrities, such as Ralph Hutton or Rod Brind’Amour. Ralph Hutton, the namesake of Ralph Hutton Drive, began swimming in his hometown of Ocean Falls, and later his family moved to Campbell River. At the age of 18 he was dubbed “The Iron Man” following his medal winning performance at the British Empire Games in Jamaica in 1966. In the same year, he won another six medals at an international swim meet in Vancouver. In 1967 he followed up those successes with six medals at the Pan-Am Games, and was named Canada’s Outstanding Male Swimmer.

Today, we are again seeing place names in the local Liqwala language, such as the recently completed supportive housing development on Dogwood Street, Qwaxsem Place, meaning treehouse, and the Qwalayu House currently under construction. In response to the Truth and Reconciliation calls to action, there are more opportunities for community members to learn Liqwala/Kwak’wala: through School District 72, North Island College, in addition to several community groups and newly developed websites. With increasing recognition of the importance of acknowledging Indigenous territory, seeing the local Indigenous languages represented in our community is an important shift.

What names would you like to see us explore in the future? E-mail erika.anderson@crmuseum.ca with your suggestions!

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
MARS Moment: Herring spawn to produce increased marine life activity near shoreline

Just Posted

Jasmine and Gwen Donaldson are part of the CAT team working to reduce stigma for marginalized groups in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Stigma can be the hardest hurdle to get over for people recovering from addiction

Connection and community key for building back after drug addiction

Doctors and counsellors warn of an increase in panic attacks, anxiety, depression and suicide ideas between ages 10 to 14, in Campbell River ( Black Press file photo)
Experts warn Campbell River’s mental health crisis worsening among children & youth

Age group 10- 14 among high suicide risk

FILE – A COVID-19 vaccine being prepared. (Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing)
B.C. seniors 80 years and older to get COVID vaccine details over next 2 weeks: Henry

Province is expanding vaccine workforce as officials ramp up age-based rollout

The SRD is looking for volunteers for three Public Safety Lifeline Teams in the area. File photo
SRD looking for Public Safety Lifeline Volunteers

Emergency Support Services, Radio Communications and Animal Response volunteers all sought

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Fisheries and Oceans Canada fish-health audit at a farm near Campbell River, B.C. in 2018. The BC Salmon Farmers Association is asking Ottawa for renewed discussions with stakeholders and First Nations to allow for an equitable agreement on the government-ordered departure from the Discovery Islands. (Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward photo)
B.C. salmon farmers request more time to leave Discovery Islands

DFO’s current deadline will lead to the cull of 10.7-million young fish

B.C. health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and health minister Adrian Dix wore pink shirts to showcase this year’s motto: “Lift each other up.” (Twitter/PinkShirtDay)
PHOTOS: B.C. celebs take a stand against bullying on Pink Shirt Day

‘We need to let young people know they are not alone and they can reach out to others for help’

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Two women were arrested in Nanaimo for refusing to wear masks and causing disturbance on a BC Ferries vessel. (File photo)
B.C. ferry passengers arrested and fined for disturbance, refusing to wear masks

Police said woman threatened their pensions in Feb. 21 incident aboard Nanaimo-bound boat

When his owner had knee surgery, Kevin, 2, was able to continue to go for walks thanks to volunteers from Elder Dog Canada. (Contributed photo)
B.C. woman has nothing but praise for Elder Dog Canada

National organization has a fleet of volunteer walkers ready, but needs more clients to serve

Justin Morissette is still recovering from the injuries sustained in the altercation. He is not yet able to walk without assistance. (Justin Morissette, Twitter)
B.C. man suing city and police over violent altercation with anti-LGBTQ preacher

Justin Morissette argues police knew the threat the preacher posed, and failed to keep the peace

Mowi Canada West salmon farm in B.C. waters. Conservative MPs have backed an industry call for further discussions on the timeline for closing Discovery Island farms. (Photo supplied by Mowi Canada)
Conservative MPs back B.C. salmon farmers’ call for transparent discussions

Farm owners requested consultations, more time to leave Discovery Islands

Jack Barnes, who was Cowichan Valley Capitals property from May 2020 until last week, scores a goal for the Penticton Vees during the 2019-20 BCHL season. (Brennan Phillips/Black Press)
COVID-crunched BCHL facing trade deadline dilemma with its 20-year-olds

Hard decisions loom when BCHL may or may not resume play

UBC Okanagan students are among the most food insecure in Canada, according to a new study by UBC. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
UBC Okanagan students among most food insecure in Canada

42.3 per cent either can’t properly feed themselves, or are worried they will soon run out of money

A Nanaimo RCMP vehicle in the Woodgrove Centre parking lot. (News Bulletin file photo)
Woman groped by stranger in mall parking lot in Nanaimo

Incident happened near bus loop Saturday, Feb. 20, at about 4:45 p.m.

Most Read