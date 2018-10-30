The folks at the BC Centre for Aquatic Health Sciences have begun putting on engagement and information sessions on salmon biology at the Riptide on Tuesdays. Black Press File Photo

Wanna learn about salmon?

The good folks at the BC Centre for Aquatic Health Sciences are holding info sessions at the Riptide

The BC Centre for Aquatic Health Sciences (BC CAHS), who runs the non-profit, state of the art aquatic science lab here in Campbell River, has begun holding a series of public engagements to discuss the science behind understanding salmon biology.

“Many of people who tour our lab state that they never knew important work on wild salmon was being done locally,” says BC CAHS CEO Dr. Jim Powell. “One of our clients challenged us to take our candle out from under the bushel. We took that to heart and we want to share our work – and that of other salmon people – with the public.”

This effort – called a Pint of Salmon after the popular Pint of Science – is to raise awareness of salmon biology and recovery efforts, Powell says.

Each Pint of Salmon session will begin with a brief presentation from a salmon biologist to introduce an aspect of salmon biology. The 15 minute introduction sets the stage for further discussion and discovery where the public can engage with BC CAHS biologists who will be on hand to help answer questions and support discussion.

The level of ‘geekiness,’ that is, the amount of scientific babbled speak, will be minimal, Powell says, and discussion will be in plain English. The idea is to give and receive input on the biology of salmon, not confuse people or make the presenter look smarter than you.

“Roy Grant has opened his doors at the Riptide pub on Tuesday nights and offered the use of the mezzanine area for the get together,” Powell says. After the presentation and throughout the two-hours following, full pub service is available.

As Brett Johnson, Hakai Juvenile Salmon Program Biologist says, “Any chance to drink a beer and talk about salmon sounds great to me.”

The target audience, Powell says, is simply anyone with an interest in salmon biology who wants to share and learn more about salmon.

“There few opportunities to discuss the good things about salmon recovery,” Powell says. “Pint of Salmon is intended to educate and share positive information and actions with others who hope for a better future for salmon. If someone is looking for a platform for protest – this is not it.”

The first Pint of Salmon was this Tuesday, where Elan Downey of BC CAHS presented a snap-shot of zooplankton abundance in the near-shore environment and how critical this is to early marine survival of salmon.

On Nov. 6, the next presenter, Brett Johnson of the Hakai Institute, will talk about their work in the Hakai Juvenile Salmon Program.

Other speakers will be announced as time goes on and include other local biologists working on all aspects of salmon biology: salmon enhancement programs, stream restoration, freshwater surveys and so on.

The presentations begins at 7 p.m. and discussion continues until 9 p.m.

Stay tuned for upcoming Pint of Salmon events by heading to the BC CAHS Facebook page facebook.com/BCCAHS

Previous story
Trick-or-treating stirs up sweet memories for adults

Just Posted

Campbell River residents mull over options in proportional representation referendum

Electoral reform supporters hold public forum to answer residents’ questions

Pumpkin Smash returns to Campbell River’s Strathcona Gardens

Environmentally-friendly way to dispose of your Halloween pumpkins

Strathcona Regional District wants air cleared on legal pot

Province says local governments need to respond to licence requests

Strathcona Regional District board takes stand against water bottling

Proponent from unsuccessful bid in Merville area might be looking north

All Campbell River students passing apprenticeship programs

Pass rate for district’s student has increased dramatically over last two years

UPDATE: Canada Post workers in more than a dozen B.C. cities go on strike

Job action hits Surrey, Squamish, Maple Ridge and Chilliwack

B.C. parent hopes to ease stress on autistic trick-or-treaters

Parent reminding those handing out candy, kids with special needs will be coming to their doors

B.C. leaders’ referendum debate set for Nov. 8

Andrew Wilkinson to face off against Premier John Horgan

Young kids 10 times more likely be killed in car crashes on Halloween: study

40 years of traffic data shows that Halloween is one of the most dangerous nights of the year

Halifax council to discuss proposed stadium for potential new CFL team

Halifax regional council will consider a proposed 24,000-seat stadium, the pivotal component of a bid to land a Canadian Football League team for the East Coast’s largest city

Liberals to establish $5.5M commission for independent leaders’ debates

Democratic Institutions Minister Karina Gould says the government is establishing an independent leaders’ debates commission to the tune of $5.5-million.

Hundreds gather in Montreal to remember victims of attack on Pittsburgh synagogue

Justin Trudeau said Monday in the House of Commons that Canadians are “horrified” by the Pittsburgh attack

Trick-or-treating stirs up sweet memories for adults

What is your favourite Halloween candy?

Elias Pettersson scores 2, Canucks thump Wild 5-2

WATCH: Rookie leads Vancouver past Minnesota

Most Read