Walk Campbell River’s Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History

Ready for the Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History are (back row, from left): Kim Wood holding her son Charlie; Chris Seeley, Owner Boston Pizza - provided team prize; Chris Read from Marine Harvest (corporate sponsor); Jim Costain, Owner of Dairy Queen and Kinsmen member who do the barbecue lunch for the walk; Rachel Black, Walk Coordinator holding her son William; Middle row - Findlay Read ; Morgan Hargraves, Walk Coordinator holding her two children, Theodore and Evie; and front row - Chloe Masson; Maisie Cockburn; and Charlize Masson.

On Sunday, May 27, Cystic Fibrosis Canada’s Campbell River/Comox Valley Chapter will host the Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History at Penfield School to help raise funds for critical cystic fibrosis (CF) research and care.

“Lace up, hit the pavement, and help lead the way in the fight against CF,” said Morgan Hargrave, walk coordinator. “A simple act can go a long way. By joining the walk or sponsoring a participant, together we can make strides in making CF history. It will be a fun family event.”

Cystic fibrosis is the most common fatal genetic disease among Canadian children and young adults. There is no cure. In the 1960s, most Canadian children with CF did not live long enough to attend kindergarten. Now, the median age of survival of Canadians with CF is among the highest in the world at 53.3years. We have come a long way, but there is still no cure or control for cystic fibrosis and according to the most recent data of the patients who lost their battle to CF, half were under 39 years of age.

The Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History will host thousands of participants in over 70 locations across the country. The walks take place every May during Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month, when Cystic Fibrosis Canada raises awareness about the disease and raises funds for vital CF research, care and advocacy initiatives.

The Campbell River Kinsmen, Dairy Queen, Thrifty Foods, Save On Foods, Coca Cola and Old Dutch make the barbecue lunch possible. Marine Harvest, Carstar Courtenay and Campbell River, Capacity Forest Products provide sponsorship dollars and Boston Pizza provides the team prize.

Cystic Fibrosis

Cystic fibrosis is the most common fatal genetic disease affecting Canadian children and young adults. It is a multi-system disease that affects mainly the lungs and the digestive system. In the lungs, where the effects are most devastating, a build-up of thick mucus causes severe respiratory problems. Mucus also builds up in the digestive tract, making it difficult to digest and absorb nutrients from food. As improved therapies have helped to address the malnutrition issues, ultimately most deaths related to cystic fibrosis are due to lung disease. There is no cure.

Cystic Fibrosis Canada

Cystic Fibrosis Canada is one of the world’s top three charitable organizations committed to finding a cure for cystic fibrosis and is an internationally-recognized leader in funding CF research, innovation, and clinical care. We invest more funding in life-saving CF research and care than any other non-governmental agency in Canada. Since 1960, Cystic Fibrosis Canada has invested more than $244 million in leading research, care and advocacy, resulting in one of the world’s highest survival rates for Canadians living with cystic fibrosis. For more information, visit www.cysticfibrosis.ca.