Paddlers crossed the Discovery Passage in canoes, kayaks, paddle boards and at least one rowboat. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

VIDEO: Voyage across Discovery Passage brings together Campbell River, Cape Mudge

Paddle symbolizes connection between Indigenous, non-Indigenous peoples

“Welcome to our shores,” said Don Ladd, a member of We Wai Kai First Nation, as he stood on the beach at Cape Mudge across the water from downtown Campbell River.

He was greeting a group of 64 paddlers who crossed Discovery Passage in about 32 vessels, including canoes, kayaks, paddle boards and at least one rowboat. It’s an event that’s meant to bring together the Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities, and on Saturday it happened for the 12th time.

“If you’re on the water, we’re brothers, we’re sisters, because that’s what this village is all about,” said Ladd. “[We’re] traditionally known for taking care of their guests, and this goes back generations. We’re famous for that.”

A paddle is exchanged between Cape Mudge and Campbell River during the annual event. Each year, the paddle is altered and enhanced by artists and carpenters from the two communities.

READ MORE: Discovery Passage Passage makes 11th annual trip to Cape Mudge

It’s been completely transformed over the years. This year it features three dolphins carved by retired RCMP officer Bill McDonald.

“We hold onto it for a year, and it’s a token of respect and honour,” said Ladd.

A paddle boarder crosses the Discovery Passage on Saturday. About 64 people made the voyage in 32 vessels. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

The tradition is meant to foster a spirit of mutual cooperation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people.

“It’s just something we do to bring the communities together, even if it’s just for one afternoon,” he said. “It’s a positive thing.”

Known as the Discovery Passage Passage, it’s a 6.5 km crossing that takes roughly half an hour. The event, which isn’t a race, is free to enter.

READ MORE: The Back and Forth Paddle has become a tradition in annual Campbell River paddling event

Geoff Goodship, the event’s founder, stressed the ancient significance of the Discovery Passage crossing.

“People have been paddling back and forth here for 5,000 years,” he said.

Members of We Wai Kai Nation’s Cape Mudge Band on Quadra Island welcomed paddlers who crossed the strait from Campbell River. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Paddlers from Campbell River are normally greeted by members of We Wai Kai First Nation’s Cape Mudge dressed in regalia, singing and dancing. This year’s event was more subdued, because of a death in the Cape Mudge community.

Out of respect for the mourners, Cape Mudge residents refrained from those celebratory customs.

@davidgordonkoch
david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Endangered Leatherback Turtle spotted near Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Campbell River firm builds their biggest-ever boat: a $2.8 million yacht

Daigle Welding and Marine puts its finishing touches on deluxe fishing vessel

Campbell River store to accept donations for Zeballos as wildfire flares up

Local 7-Eleven offers free Slurpee in exchange for donations to Zeballos on Wednesday

In smoky conditions, listen to your body – Island Health

Symptoms of smoke exposure include eye, throat irritation

Strathcona Regional District board votes for compensation status quo

Rural directors feel consultant’s report does not reflect their role

UPDATE: Fast-burning construction materials fuelled Willow Point blaze – fire chief

Curious onlookers created challenges for emergency crews; fundraising effort underway for family

Museum at Campbell River using puppets to teach history to kids

Story of Japanese connections is added to the repertoire this summer

Driver in B.C. highway crash a husband, father of 2-month old baby

An online fundraising campaign has been started to help the family

UPDATED: More than 130 people in B.C. died of illicit drug overdoses in July

BC Coroners Service says that’s an average of four deaths per day

B.C. works to safeguard livestock during another tough wildfire season

So far this season, 13,000 livestock have been in areas affected by evacuation orders and alerts

Canada ‘very encouraged’ by progress on US-Mexican NAFTA talks: Freeland

Trump said Canada had deliberately been frozen out of the NAFTA talks last week

Endangered Leatherback Turtle spotted near Vancouver Island

The rare moment was captured by Jeremy Koreski and former Vancouver Canucks defenceman Willie Mitchell

B.C. NDP prepares to move on labour, employment standards

‘Frightening time for business,’ B.C. Liberal critic John Martin says

CBS’ ‘The Big Bang Theory’ to end in 2019 after 12 seasons

It’s the most popular comedy on television

B.C. team’s Little League World Series run is over after loss to Puerto Rico

Playing as Team Canada, plucky Surrey squad will return home with fond memories of Williamsport trip

Most Read