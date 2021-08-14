Volunteers commended by city for work cleaning up downtown

Volunteers from two groups dedicated to cleaning up downtown Campbell River are receiving certificates of achievement from the city for their work.

Two volunteers from the cigarette butt recycling program, Doug Anderson and Larry Jackson, were presented their certificates by Mayor Andy Adams prior to the evening concert at Spirit Square on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

The program, launched by Downtown BIA, was launched to stop cigarette butts from ending up on city streets and natural areas alike. The butts are collected and then sent to a recycling company for processing. In turn, the organization receives $1 per pound of waste, which it then donates to its cause of choice.

Anderson and Jackson reportedly pick up butts at Dick Murphy Park everyday.

“I really have to give credit to Jan Wade and Heather Gordon Murphy from the Downtown BIA that really put this initiative in place,” said Mayor Andy Adams, in an interview.

“Anything that helps the look and cleanliness of our downtown is a great asset, and the BIA continues to do what they can to help make our downtown as good as it can be, particularly the ongoing issues that business owners are experiencing in the downtown core.”

The city is also providing another certificate of achievement to Get the Point, another volunteer effort that also works to clean up downtown, but they were not in attendance at the event.

READ ALSO: ​​Downtown BIA looking for businesses to support private overnight patrols

Downtown Campbell River BIA working to change perceptions



sean.feagan@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter