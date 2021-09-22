VIDEO: Tour de Rock cruises through Campbell River

Cancer fighting cycling team is cheered on by local family helped by its efforts

Tour de Rock riders were blown away by the support at École Phoenix Middle School on Wednesday morning. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror

More than 100 kids roared as six colourfully garbed cyclists pulled into the roundabout at École Phoenix Middle School on Wednesday (Sept. 22) morning.

The cheers gave the riders a great boost of energy after pedalling up a steep hill on Dogwood Street to arrive there.

Among the loudest of the group was the Corrigal family. They have seen the direct benefit of the Cops for Cancer: Tour de Rock fundraising efforts, and were delighted to follow them to various businesses and schools around town as honourary riders.

Natalia Corrigal was diagnosed with a type of blood cancer in 2014 when she was just four-years-old. Thanks to the fundraising efforts of groups like Tour de Rock, she was able to attend Camp Goodtimes, which her mother Christa said made a huge difference in her long road to recovery.

“We need to talk more about how important hope, fun, and inspiration are in beating this disease,” she said.

Getting to take part in the day was very important to Natalia.

“The Tour de Rock has always supported us, and we’ve tried our best lately to support them,” she said. “It means so much to us.”

Her mom added being involved is such an honour.

“We are delighted to be a part of Tour De Rock helping support the families in the future that are coming up behind us with horrible cancer diagnoses.

“Because what they do really does help with the cure.”

Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock 2021 is an annual event where law enforcement and emergency services personnel cycle across Vancouver Island raising money for childhood cancer research and support services at the Canadian Cancer Society.

The tour will be travelling through the Comox Valley on Thursday, Sept. 23.



