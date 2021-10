Later he joins a herd of elk cows and bugling can be heard

Lance Petty captured this bull elk grazing in a clearing north of Campbell River. Lance Petty video still

Lance Petty of Cumberland captured this video of a majestic Roosevelt elk bull grazing in a clearing 45 minutes north of Campbell River.

Later in the video you can hear a group of elk cows crashing though the forest and then some bugling by one of the animals.

