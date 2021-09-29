The new bear statue in Campbellton, with Ken Blackburn (Campbell River Arts Council; l-r), Laurel Cronk (Campbellton Neighbourhood Association, Vice Chair), Morgan Ostler (CNA Director), Kris Nesbitt (CNA Director), and Brian Shaw (CNA Chair). Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.

VIDEO: New Campbellton bear statue unveiled

Life-size bear made of driftwood now guards ‘parkette’ at end of Spruce Street

Amid pouring rain, the new driftwood bear statue was installed today, Sept. 29, in Campbellton.

The life-size bear, created by Alex Witcombe, the artist behind Drifted Creations, is now viewable at the ‘parkette’ at the end of Spruce Street in Campbell River.

The piece was funded by a grant from the Campbell River Community Foundation. The project was overseen by the Campbell River Arts Council on behalf of the Campbell River Neighbourhood Association.

