VIDEO: New Campbellton bear statue unveiled

Amid pouring rain, the new driftwood bear statue was installed today, Sept. 29, in Campbellton.
The life-size bear, created by Alex Witcombe, the artist behind Drifted Creations, is now viewable at the ‘parkette’ at the end of Spruce Street in Campbell River.
The piece was funded by a grant from the Campbell River Community Foundation. The project was overseen by the Campbell River Arts Council on behalf of the Campbell River Neighbourhood Association.
