VIDEO: Discovery Harbour Seniors Community residents honoured for Canada Day

Residents given baked goods by police, firefighters and MP Blaney

Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.

Residents of the Discovery Harbour Seniors Community were honoured for Canada Day on June 30.

They were visited by a bagpiper, members of Campbell River RCMP and the fire department and North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney. These visitors delivered some baked treats care of Quality Foods, which typically sponsors Canada Day fireworks that are cancelled this year.

