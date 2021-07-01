Residents of Discovery Harbour Seniors Community were honoured for Canada Day on June 30 with baked goods given by local police and firefighters and MP North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.

Residents of Discovery Harbour Seniors Community were honoured for Canada Day on June 30 with baked goods given by local police and firefighters and MP North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.

VIDEO: Discovery Harbour Seniors Community residents honoured for Canada Day

Residents given baked goods by police, firefighters and MP Blaney

Residents of the Discovery Harbour Seniors Community were honoured for Canada Day on June 30.

They were visited by a bagpiper, members of Campbell River RCMP and the fire department and North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney. These visitors delivered some baked treats care of Quality Foods, which typically sponsors Canada Day fireworks that are cancelled this year.

Campbell RiverCOVID-19Seniorsseniors housing

Previous story
Keeping Watch: The Cape Mudge Lighthouse

Just Posted

Smoke plume rises from fire 2.5 kilometres from Ehatis on Vancouver Island's west coast. Photo by Ehattesaht/Chinehkint Councillor Cory Hanson.
First Nation declares state of emergency on Vancouver Island’s west coast

The Comox Valley RCMP arrested a 41-year-old person after multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting an erratic driver. File photo
Erratic driver stops traffic on Highway 19 near Courtenay

Residents of Discovery Harbour Seniors Community were honoured for Canada Day on June 30 with baked goods given by local police and firefighters and MP North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
VIDEO: Discovery Harbour Seniors Community residents honoured for Canada Day

Fire engulfs house on Barclay Road on June 29. Photo by Jim Toso
VIDEO: Blaze engulfing two Campbell River homes continues trend of house fires spreading rapidly