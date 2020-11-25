Santa sits down for a good North Island read. Museum at Campbell River photo

T’was the wreck of the Northwestern

By Jemima Hamilton: Heritage Interpreter, Museum at Campbell River

T’was December 14th on the chilly North Island,

Where mountains meet valley and ocean meets dryland,

The sheep were in bed, and so were the cows,

And so were the chickens, donkeys, and sows,

The children were nestled all snug in their beds;

While visions of Christmas feasts filled up their heads,

All the Quadrites in their kerchiefs, their nightgowns and caps,

Had just settled their heads for a long winter’s nap,

When out on the shore there arose such a clatter,

They sprang from their beds to see what was the matter.

Away to the beach they all flew like a flash,

Not forgetting their wellies — they had just heard a splash.

Through the snow and the hail those beachcombers trudged,

To find the SS Northwestern stuck at Cape Mudge,

From Seattle to Alaska the ship was a’going,

But veered too far east, since the wind was a’blowing,

The passengers on their way up to Alaska,

Were now sure they would get no gifts from Santa,

They were stuck in a blizzard in the middle of nowhere,

Seasick and cold; a Christmas week nightmare!

The wind was still howling from the south to the east,

The passengers exclaimed, “This storm is a beast!”

When what to their wondering eyes should appear,

But a miniature tugboat, and some men in rain gear.

In rescue boats they went, the rich and poor,

And were met with a dance, once dry and on shore,

A warm meal from the Willows, mouth-watering and hardy

Got them all ready for a ‘River style party,

Back on the ship, the food was bound to go stale,

Or rot, or grow mold, and make someone ail,

These consequences, you see, could not be ignored,

So they threw every packet and sack overboard,

The beach was thus lined with hams, chickens, and turkeys,

Bags of flour, canned goods, and even some jerky,

Word got around to come down to the beach,

To collect all the food you would need for a feast,

Some families got teapots, and others got gum,

Some people took eggs, flour, oranges, and rum,

And some people took coffee to fill up their mugs,

Some families got gallons of wine in a jug,

The officer aboard, all filled with presumption,

Yelled to the settlers “Not fit for consumption!”

He threatened them all it’s the law they were breaking,

But according to custom, it’s free for the taking!

So people ate oranges though they were quite wet,

Which made some shopkeepers very upset,

The police searched the houses, they looked high and low,

But the people on Quadra had nothing to show,

Albert Bigold from Quadra was just seven years old,

He remembers his father hiding wine in the cold,

One day, five years later, he uncovered a jug,

That had been in a hay bale, hidden by mud

On the Campbell River shore, the stranded awaited,

The SS Alameda was not the least bit belated,

The guests were heading up to Alaska at last,

And the Quadrites got their presents, a feast, and a laugh,

The captain sprang to wheel and blew the boat whistle,

The people waved from the shore, a jolly dismissal,

The passengers exclaimed, ere they sailed out of sight,

HAPPY CHRISTMAS TO ALL, AND TO ALL A GOOD NIGHT!

Campbell Riverhistory

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Few anglers out on the water fishing Discovery Passage

Just Posted

Two of the weapons seized in a Nov. 8 traffic stop in Black Creek. Photo supplied by RCMP
RCMP seize guns, drugs in Black Creek traffic stop

Two arrested in connection with incident

The Island Aurora arrived in Port McNeill on Sunday, June 14. (Gaby Wickstrom Facebook photo)
BC Ferries to trial two-ship service on Campbell River – Quadra Island route

BC Ferries’ newest vessel, Island Aurora, will sail on the Campbell River… Continue reading

Group physical activities have been suspended at Campbell River facilities. File photo by Marc Kitteringham - Campbell River Mirror.
Group physical activities suspended at Campbell River sports facilities

Classes and programs suspended at Strathcona Gardens, Sportsplex and Community Centre

The North Island 9-1-1 Corporation (NI911) has supported local residents for 25 years. Black Press file photo
North Island 911 looks to change how they get funding

Three options to be decided upon in early 2021

Two solar panels similar to the one pictured were stolen from roadside instrument stations at the John Hart Dam. Call the RCMP 250-286-6221 if you have any information about this incident. Photo submitted by Campbell River RCMP
Man and dog flee imaginary police pursuit; Man arrested, dog sent home

Weekly update from Campbell River RCMP

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 13 deaths, 738 new COVID-19 cases

Number of people in hospital is nearing 300, while total cases near 30,000

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Krista Macinnis displays the homework assignment that her Grade 6 daughter received on Tuesday. (Submitted photo)
B.C. mom angry that students asked to list positive stories about residential schools

Daughter’s Grade 6 class asked to write down 5 positive stories or facts

B.C. projects targeting the restoration of sockeye salmon stocks in the Fraser and Columbia Watersheds will share in $10.9 million of federal funding to protect species at risk. (Kenny Regan photo)
13 projects protecting B.C. aquatic species at risk receive $11 million in federal funding

Salmon and marine mammals expected to benefit from ecosystem-based approach

Picture of two swans leaving the Cowichan estuary moments before one was shot out of the sky. (Submitted photo)
Petition to stop hunting in Cowichan estuary after swan shot

Hunters blame shooting on illegal poachers

Bob Higgins pulls the gate across on the elevator built inside his home. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Island man’s expertise earns international award with home-built elevator

Experience put to use in winning contest entry for furniture and home projects

Barrels pictured outside Oliver winery, Quinta Ferreira, in May. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
B.C. Master of Wine reflects on industry’s teetering economic state

Pandemic, for some wine makers, has been a blessing in disguise. For others, not so much.

A fentanyl test strip is used at Vancouver Coastal Health in Vancouver, Tuesday, January, 21, 2020. The test strips will be made available to drug users to ensure that their drugs are safe and free of Fentanyl. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Drug overdoses lead to 5 deaths each day in October; drug toxicity continues to increase

COVID-19 crisis continues to exacerbate the overdose crisis

Most Read