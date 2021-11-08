Turkey dinner, auction held to help bring refugees to Canada

This is the artwork of 20-year-old Ezekiel, oldest son of Shashi’s cousin. He has captured a picture of life in a refugee camp as an aspiring artist. What this picture doesn’t tell you is that food from the NGO each month only lasts half the month, with no opportunity for work - they can only hope to find something to trade or sell to buy additional food. Photo supplied by Campbell River Christian Life Fellowship Church

The Campbell River Christian Life Fellowship church is holding a fundraiser on Nov. 20 to help bring a family of Congolese refugees to Campbell River.

To help raise funds, the church is holding a live auction, silent auction and turkey dinner. The event will be at the Campbell River Baptist Church’s multi-purpose building at 260 South Dogwood Street. The doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6. The live auction begins at 7 p.m., and the silent auction will end at 9 p.m.

“Since they’ve been in the camp, I haven’t gone a day without thinking of them,” said Norbert Shashi Ntalintumire, whose cousin and family have been in a refugee camp in southern Uganda for around two years.

“Life in the camp is beyond anything we can imagine here. It’s terrible. The kids have not gone to school, they don’t have medical care if they feel sick. Life is very very different. If they come here, not only would it be a relief for me, but it would also be a good restart for them.”

Ntalintumire’s family are currently living in the Nakivale refugee camp in Uganda. They fled their hometown of Goma, Uganda in the Democratic Republic of Congo because of violence in the area.

Ntalintumire has been trying to bring his family into Canada, and has to raise $40,000 to do it. He has been working with the church to get to that point.

“We are hoping to sponsor Shashi’s cousin, wife and five children, aged 5 – 20 in a private community sponsorship this January, 2022,” said a release from the church. “Help us to support this worthwhile cause by attending our upcoming community event.”

The $20 tickets are on sale online, or at the church during office hours between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Email rmdowney1@gmail.com or phone 250 830 8262 for more information.

“We have some absolutely wonderful items for live and silent auction!” says the release. “If you have something you would like to contribute, please contact email or phone above.”

The church is required to follow provincial health restrictions, and will be requiring vaccine passports upon entry.

