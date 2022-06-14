Triple B fun returns to benefit Volunteer Centre

Volunteer Campbell River’s Triple B is back: beverages, burgers, and rock & roll bingo!

Have you played rock & roll bingo? Here’s your chance! Name that tune and fill in your bingo cards. Win fantastic door prizes, great bingo prizes, a 50/50 draw, and a Silent Auction throughout the evening. Local merchants have generously donated a broad range of prizes and auction items, there’s something for everyone!

The Volunteer Campbell River Centre operates with both paid staff and amazing volunteers that include office administration, volunteer advisor, tech support, and a Board of Directors. Successful ventures, among others, include the Community Income Tax Program, National Volunteer Week, National Tag Day, Brown Bag Lunch training meetings, one-day workshops for Volunteer Managers, annual Volunteer and Community Information Fair, administration of the Better At Home program for seniors, monthly newsletters, and the building of a Resource Library.

Come to the Triple B at the Campbell River Senior’s Centre, next to Thrifty’s on Ironwood Street. The date for fun is Friday, June 24 and tickets are $40 each. Your ticket buys you a beverage (more available for purchase), a burger and sides, and three rock & roll bingo cards (more available for purchase). Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. then rock & roll bingo and the Silent Auction and 50/50 drawing throughout the evening. Dancing with the rock & roll bingo happily encouraged but not required.

Tickets are limited so get yours early. Tickets are available at Pemberton Holmes Real Estate in Willow Point at the corner of Westgate and the S. Island Highway; also the Volunteer Campbell River office at 900 Alder Street or from any Board Member.

Campbell River