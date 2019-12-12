Toy donation brings some action to Campbell River Christmas hampers

Hamper Fund volunteer Kevin Gearey accepts a donation of 175 new action figures to be included in some hampers from Andy Swanson of Pair-A-Dice Games, Collectables and Hobbies. It is a timely gift as the gift bags for nearly 700 hampers are being made. This year, on Dec. 21 , there will be 1154 hampers containing food and gifts delivered to homes in Campbell River and surrounding area. The office to accept donations of money, non-perishable food and new gifts for the hampers is located in the Tyee Plaza in the former True Blue Pet Supplies store. The office is open Monday to Saturday between 10 am 5 pm until Saturday, Dec. 21. Photo contributed

The Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper Fund received a donation of 175 new action figures to be included in some hampers from Andy Swanson of Pair-A-Dice Games, Collectables and Hobbies.

“It is a timely gift as the gift bags for nearly 700 hampers are being made,” Hamper volunteer Kevin Gearey said.

This year, on Dec. 21 , there will be 1,154 hampers containing food and gifts delivered to homes in Campbell River and surrounding area.

The office to accept donations of money, non-perishable food and new gifts for the hampers is located in the Tyee Plaza in the former True Blue Pet Supplies store. The office is open Monday to Saturday between 10 a.m. 5 p.m. until Saturday, Dec. 21.

RELATED: Campbell River Christmas Hamper Fund donations coming in but more is needed

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter