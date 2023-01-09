Top ten books read by Campbell Riverites in 2022

International intrigue, thrillers and legal dramas were at the top of Campbell Riverites’ reading lists in 2022.

The Campbell River branch of the Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) released its top ten lists for adult readers, young adults and kids on Jan. 9.

For adults, Lee Child’s Better Off Dead topped the list, followed by Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, and The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah. Michael Connelly’s The Dark Hours was in the number four spot, followed by Hillary Rodham Clinton’s State of Terror: A novel. Rounding out the top ten were: The Madness of Crowds by Louise Penny (#6), The Judge’s List by John Grisham (#7), Five Little Indians by Michelle Good (#8), The Sentinel by Lee Child ($9) and A Time for Mercy by John Grisham (#10).

The young adult list was:

The Cruel Prince by Holly Black Grimoire Noir by Vera Greentea The Dark City by Catherine Fisher The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins My Hero Academia. Volume 20, School Festival Start!! by Kōhei Horikoshi The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins Deadpool. Civil War II by Gerry Duggan We Were Liars by E. Lockhart I Heard the Owl Call my Name by Margaret Craven The Marrow Thieves by Cherie Dimaline

Juvenile readers also hit the books this year, their top ten books were:

Diary of a Wimpy Kid : Big Shot by Jeff Kinney I’m On It! by Andrea Tsurumi Whose Poo? by Daisy Bird The Very Hungry Caterpillar Eats Breakfast : A Counting Book by Eric Carle Dinosaurs on Kitty Island by Michael H. Slack Dog Man. For Whom the Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey Pete the Cat’s Groovy Imagination by Kim Dean Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid : Rowley Jefferson’s Journal by Jeff Kinney Dog Man. Grime and Punishment by Dav Pilkey Making New Friends by Kim Dean

Campbell River wasn’t far off the rest of the Island, with titles by John Grisham, Lee Child and Hillary Rodham Clinton in common. The top ten most-read adult print titles across VIRL’s entire network were:

Dream Town by David Baldacci One Step Too Far: A Novel by Lisa Gardner The Match by Harlan Coben The Judge’s List by John Grisham The Dark Hours by Michael Connelly The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah Five Little Indians by Michelle Good State of Terror: A Novel by Louise Penny and Hillary Rodham Clinton Better Off Dead by Lee Child and Andrew Child The Madness of Crowds by Louise Penny

The top Young Adult novels across the Island were:

Heartstopper. Volume 3 by Alice Oseman The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins The Hawthorne Legacy by Jennifer Barnes Heartstopper. Volume 1 by Alice Oseman Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo The Cruel Prince by Holly Black Hunting by Stars by Cherie Dimaline Firekeeper’s Daughter by Angeline Boulley The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins The Marrow Thieves by Cherie Dimaline

RELATED: Three books, plus a few more, I read in 2022

Coho Books holding night celebrating mystery and the the supernatural world



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BooksCampbell River