Time running out to help brighten the holiday for local vulnerable women

Help brighten the holidays for local women who are impacted by homelessness.

There is just over a week to go in The Campbell River Shoebox Project campaign which provides gifts for local vulnerable women. The deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 9. Due to COVID-19 they are unable to provide gift-filled Shoeboxes this year but instead will be providing gift cards to disadvantaged women in our community. Donations are coming in but they still have quite a ways to go to meet their goal of 360 gift cards valuing $50 for Campbell River and $50 in the North Island.

To contribute you can:

1. Donate online or create a Virtual Shoebox at www.shoeboxproject.com from the comfort of your home by choosing the Campbell River Chapter. For Port Hardy/North Island, donors may indicate this in the Notes section.

2. Drop off gift cards valuing up to $50 along with an inspirational message:

• In Campbell River: Coastal Community Credit Union (Discovery Harbour), La Tee Da Lingerie (Shoppers Row), or Sundance Java Bar (Sunrise Square at Willow Point)

• In Port Hardy: North Island Crisis & Counselling Centre Society (Beverly Parnham Way)

For more information or to donate online visit www.shoeboxproject.com.

