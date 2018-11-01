The Shoebox Project returns to Campbell River and the North Island this fall

Beginning on Nov. 13, The Shoebox Project for Women, Supported by Dream, will once again be collecting donations for their Shoebox gift drive, benefitting local women who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

The idea is simple: decorate a shoebox, pack the Shoebox full of gift items that any woman might enjoy, drop it off before Friday, Dec. 7, and The Shoebox Project will deliver it to a local women’s shelter or support organization in Campbell River and the North Island in time for the holidays.

This is the sixth year for The Shoebox Project in Campbell River and the second year in the North Island. Last year, 488 gifts were delivered to 13 organizations in Campbell River and one organization in the North Island. The goal for 2018 for Campbell River is 325 Shoeboxes with an additional 50 for the North Island totaling 375 Shoeboxes.

Shoebox gifts generally include a mixture of basic necessities like socks, soap and shampoo as well as “little luxuries” such as gift cards, make-up and beauty products. Community members interested in donating a Shoebox or participating in other ways including online donations can visit www.shoeboxproject.com for more information.

The Campbell River Shoebox Project Coordinator, Alison Skrepneck, said, “We had such a wonderful response to our holiday drive last year and are hoping that once again members of our community will prepare gift filled Shoeboxes for local disadvantaged women. The women who receive the Shoebox gifts are so appreciative of the thought, care and love that goes into making a special gift just for them in time for Christmas which can be a difficult time.”

Skrepnick said, last year a woman who received a Shoebox in Campbell River wrote, “thank you so much. It makes me feel appreciated and special.”

For those giving gifts, The Shoebox Project is an opportunity to give back to someone in your community. It’s a small gesture of kindness that has an immediate and positive impact on the woman who receives it. The act of creating Shoeboxes tends to bring people together and works to give a human face to the broad issues of poverty and homelessness.

How to Donate a Shoebox for a local woman in need:

1. Decorate your empty Shoebox. Please wrap the bottom and top separately so the gift can be inspected before delivery. You can also purchase decorative Shoeboxes that don’t require wrapping!

2. Fill your Shoebox. Make your Shoebox as fun as you would like! Choose high quality items valuing about $50 that you would like to receive yourself. Please only include new/unused items.

What to Include:

Body or hand lotion

Makeup: mascara, eye shadow, lipstick, nail polish

Nut free chocolates, cookies, candies

Shampoo, conditioner, body wash

Other scent free personal items

Deodorant, small cosmetic bag

Brush, comb, toothbrush, lip gloss

Socks, mitts, hat, scarf

Phone or gift cards (include value of card), journal, colouring book

Pool, bowling or movie passes

3. Write a message. Women who receive a gift from The Shoebox Project are touched by the effort that goes into decorating the Shoebox as well as the special cards, messages, and poems contained inside. Get creative and have fun!

4. Deliver your decorated Shoebox between Nov. 13 and Dec. 7 to one of the Drop Off locations:

In Campbell River:

Coastal Community Credit Union, Discovery Harbour

La Tee Da Lingerie, Shoppers Row

Sundance Java Bar, Sunrise Square at Willow Point

In Port Hardy:

North Island Crisis & Counselling Centre Society, Beverly Parnham Way

The Shoebox Project for Women, supported by Dream, collects and distributes gifts in the form of Shoeboxes to women who are homeless or at high risk of homelessness. Each Shoebox is filled with items valued at 50 dollars that can enhance self-esteem and reduce feelings of isolation for a woman in need.

Founded in 2011 by Caroline, Jessica, Katy and Vanessa Mulroney, The Shoebox Project now delivers 40,000 gifts annually to hundreds of communities across North America. The Shoebox Project’s holiday campaign theme, #LoveWhoSheIs, encourages donors to think about the diversity of the women accessing shelters and community services and to create meaningful gifts that are as unique and special as the people receiving them.

For more information on The Campbell River Shoebox Project for Women, please visit the website at www.shoeboxproject.com, you can reach Alison at 250-203-9360 or at campbellriver@shoeboxproject.com. In Port Hardy you can also contact Marina at 250-230-7598 at hargravemarina@gmail.com. Find them on Facebook at The Campbell River Shoebox Project.