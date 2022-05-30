The Museum at Campbell River is offering history-based summer camps this summer

Three themed summer camps offered to keep kids stimulated and busy this summer

The Museum at Campbell River is offering several summer camps this summer in addition to its regular summer puppet theatre. Photo courtesy Museum at Campbell River

Many parents struggle with keeping their kids occupied through the summer months.

The Museum at Campbell River is hoping to be a part of the solution this summer with their expanded slate of programs for children.

The Puppet Theatre, entering its 36th year, will run shows on Tuesday and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. through July and August. These short and engaging performances introduce young children to tales of local history using puppetry and crafts.

In addition, several summer camp options are now being offered. These camps immerse kids in different aspects of local history while participating in outdoor play, hands-on activities, and special trips to local historic sites and attractions.

Children ages 7-11 have three options for themed summer camps – Painting the Past, Junior Naturalists, and Time Travellers. The cost is $175 per child, and camp dates are July 11-15, July 25-29, August 8-12, and August 22-26 from 9 a.m. – noon.

“For our second year of summer camps, we’re excited to offer kids even more opportunities to learn about the past through play. We’ve packed each day with exclusive behind-the-scenes tours, arts and crafts, fun games, and even a few science experiments,” says museum promotions coordinator Erika Anderson.

Activities vary from camp to camp and may include scavenger hunts, origami, relay races, paint-making, obstacle courses, puppetry, seed planting, block printing, and much more. Registration for the summer camps is now open (Puppet Theatre does not require pre-registrations). More information and registration details are at www.crmuseum.ca/summer-camps, or by calling the Museum at 250-287-3103.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverLocal Historymuseums-and-galleries