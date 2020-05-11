Temperatures soar in Campbell River

People enjoy the warm weather at McIvor Lake in Campbell River, B.C. on May 10, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
Mariann Borteleki and son Hunter enjoy the weather at Robert V. Ostler Park on May 10, 2020. Borteleki was visiting from Texada Island and spent Mother’s Day with her son at the park. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
Cyclists walk their bicycles along the waterfront pathway at Robert V. Ostler Park on May 10, 2020. Signs have been posted at many Campbell River parks advising safe physical distance and reminding people how to stay safe during the pandemic. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River got a brief preview to summer last weekend as temperatures soared to over 20 C.

The high on Sat., May 9 was recorded to be 24.8 C at 5 p.m. by Environment Canada.

On Sunday, the high of 26.9 C was hit at 3 p.m.

While Sunday’s high came close to breaking a temperature record, it wasn’t quite enough to beat the historical high of 27. 5 C set in 2019. The historical low for the same day was set in 1973, when the mercury dipped to -1.7 C.

