Sunny weather expected in Campbell River, says Environment Canada

Low of 3 C overnight and a chance of showers

Environment Canada reports that it’s currently -3 C at the airport in Campbell River.

The forecast calls for mainly sunny conditions with a high of 8 C, and a UV index of 3 or moderate.

Cloudy skies are expected for tonight with a 70 per cent chance of showers overnight and a low of 3 C. It’s expected to be windy near the Strait of Georgia overnight.

On the roads, DriveBC reports maintenance work on Highway 28 between Brewster Lake Road and Canyon View Trail.

Watch out for traffic control and rocks on the road.

