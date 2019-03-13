Campbell River weather forecast, March 13, 2019. Screengrab from www.weather.gc.ca

Sunny weather expected in Campbell River, says Environment Canada

Low of 3 C overnight and a chance of showers

Environment Canada reports that it’s currently -3 C at the airport in Campbell River.

The forecast calls for mainly sunny conditions with a high of 8 C, and a UV index of 3 or moderate.

Cloudy skies are expected for tonight with a 70 per cent chance of showers overnight and a low of 3 C. It’s expected to be windy near the Strait of Georgia overnight.

On the roads, DriveBC reports maintenance work on Highway 28 between Brewster Lake Road and Canyon View Trail.

Watch out for traffic control and rocks on the road.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Exhibit explores Anne Elmore-Haig-Brown’s legacy

Just Posted

Campbell River residents frustrated after broken water main floods homes twice

City workers shut down water service after water main failed Tuesday afternoon

Campbell River Storm open semifinals against Saanich Braves on Friday

After a bit of a road bump in the first round, whereby… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Figure skaters dazzle at annual gala in Campbell River

About 60 skaters took part in Saturday event

Speed limit going down to 50 km/hr on Old Island Highway

Stretch of road from Rockland Road to 1st ave will go from 60 to 50 km/hr later this month

Strathcona Regional District picks consulting firm for energy recovery work

The energy improvements are part of larger Strathcona Gardens REC-REATE project

VIDEO: Would-be drivers caught cheating on ICBC licence test

Most people caught on the surveillance footage were using smartphones to cheat

Liberals must let Wilson-Raybould come back to committee, opposition says

The committee meets Wednesday afternoon at the request of the Conservatives and NDP

Canadian Ethiopia embassy staff practised for disaster weeks before crash

Flight 302 plowed into the desert outside the capital city of Addis Ababa, killing all 157 passengers and crew on board

Garneau to update Canada’s position on Boeing 737 Max 8 as pressure mounts

The U.S.-based Boeing has said it has no reason to pull the popular aircraft from the skies

VIDEO: Logging truck that crashed in Port Alberni had a close call minutes earlier

Dashcam video shows logging truck nearly lose its balance over a bridge

VIDEO: Check out the latest gadgets at the 2019 BC Tech Summit

Musical fruit, advanced vending machines and holographic assembly instructions on display

Cowichan Tribes chief issues statement asking for calm as Teddy the dog trial ratchets up tensions

The animal cruelty trial regarding Teddy the dog, pictured, who died two days after being seized by the SPCA last year is set for Feb. 27. (File photo)

Keepsakes abundant from Cowichan Valley memorial hockey tournament

Trophies, hoodies, towels, manager baskets and more all part of the big haul

Campaign calling for regulation of Facebook, Netflix launches in B.C.

Friends of Canadian Broadcasting launched a campaign Tuesday in Kelowna

Most Read