Strathcona Wilderness Institute AGM upcoming

The Strathcona Wilderness Institute (SWI) will hold its 2021 annual general meeting on Wednesday March 24 at 7 p.m. in conjunction with a webinar presentation by Dr. Jasmine Janes and Genevieve van der Voort entitled “Orchid Pollinators of Strathcona Park.”

The AGM will follow the presentation and will consist of annual reports and the election of the board of directors for 2021. A link to the agenda may be viewed at strathconapark.org/swi-events/

Janes and her student, van der Voort (from VIU), worked up on Forbidden Plateau last summer, collecting data about the pollinators of two species of platanthera orchids in meadow areas. They will discuss their project and its findings in this free webinar.

Janes received her PhD from the University of Tasmania (Australia) in 2010 for her work on the ecology of native orchids in Australia. Since then she has held post-doc positions in Australia and in Canada, and is now assistant professor in plant ecology/genomics at Vancouver Island University. Her interests in evolutionary processes in orchid families have brought her to work on the pollinators of platanthera species in our subalpine meadows – platanthera dilatata is the fragrant white bog orchid whose perfume on a hot August day is one of the unforgettable delights of a summer hike in Strathcona Park.

For more information on the presentation and to register, visit strathconapark.org/swi-events/ or phone 250-331-0143.

