Strathcona Regional District holding chipping days on Quadra and Cortes Islands

Quadra and Cortes islanders are getting a chance to get rid of some unwanted yard debris next week.

The Strathcona Regional District is providing free yard and wood debris pick up on the islands, with service on Cortes on June 1, and Quadra on June 3. The goal is to reduce the potential for wildfires on the island by getting rid of combustible materials. The debris will be picked up throughout the days listed, and chipped and disposed of for free.

Materials should not contain rocks, roots, nails or treated lumber. Branches should all be pointed the same way to make disposal easier. Tree trimmings should be under 16 centimetres in diameter and a maximum of 10 metres in length. Residents are asked to avoid invasive species like scotch broom and to avoid blocking traffic on the road.

The opportunity is being run through the FireSmart program, which helps ensure communities are safe from wildfires.

