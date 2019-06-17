Strathcona Park Wilderness Centre open for the summer

Winter is receding at Paradise Meadows, and it is time to start planning summer visits to the Strathcona Provincial Park. Strathcona Wilderness Institute has opened the Strathcona Park Wilderness Centre at Paradise Meadows for the summer season, with normal operating hours of 9 a.m.-4 p.m.. Summer programs include nature walks, talks and hikes with expert naturalists and guides on weekends through July, August and September.

The first guided hike will happen on Saturday, June 29 with a four-hour easy hike around the Battleship Lake/Helen Mackenzie loop. Meet at the Strathcona Wilderness Centre at Paradise Meadows at 9:30 a.m.

For more information or to preregister, please email strathconawilderness@gmail.com

This is a free event, guided by volunteer experts, as a fundraiser for SWI.

Self-guiding brochures can be obtained at the centre for the boardwalk loops in Paradise Meadows, and wheelchairs and the Trailrider are available for those whose mobility is restricted.