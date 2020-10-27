Still time to bid on the coolest Halloween pumpkins

Pumpkins for Polio aims to eradicate the disease and you can help

These pumpkins were put up for auction in the Rotary Club of Campbell River’s Pumpkins for Polio event at the Riptide Pub in Oct., 2019. Photo by Jacob Koomen

The Rotary Club of Campbell River Annual Pumpkins for Polio is underway and the clock is ticking – time is going to be up before you know it!

BID on your favourite pumpkin that has been masterfully carved by Indigenous artists and artists from the Campbell River Arts Council.

It’s all in an effort to eradicate polio. Yes, polio is still with us in two countries, but we can eliminate it for good.

Rotary End Polio Now Committee co-chair Pieter Koeleman explains, “We began raising funds for the cause in the 1980s, and since then our local chapter of Rotary has raised over $90,000. Globally, Rotary’s goal is to raise $50 million, which their partner, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will double-meet. This means if we raise $10,000, then effectively, we’ll have $30,000 towards polio eradication.”

To explain Rotary’s success thus far — in the 1980s there were over 350,000 children infected across 125 countries. Now, there are approximately 100 cases in two countries. You can help make that zero.

You can bid on a pumpkin of your choosing until 2 p.m. Wed., Oct. 28.

Register to bid here.

Don’t miss out on having one of the craziest, or scariest, or funniest, or beautifully-carved pumpkins in the whole of the Strathcona District. And, you are helping to rid the world of polio at the same time!!

You can watch Rotary co-chairs Pieter Koeleman and Gary McLelan on the latest episode of eXplore on the Campbell River & District Chamber’s YouTube channel.

