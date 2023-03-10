Step into the world of Jane Austen and try English Country Dancing

A one day workshop in English Country Dancing will happen in Qualicum Beach March 18

It was at the peak of the British empire.

Men in military uniforms. Lords and ladies dressed in finery living in elegant homes. Travel with horse and carriage. Merchants, servants, and commoners. Sailing ships in every port.

Against this colorful background, Jane Austen wove a tapestry of stories. She wrote of courtship and love, fancy balls, (she loved to dance at these), elegant costumes. Heroes and scoundrels. Social issues. Her thoughts are spot on.

Readers today feel like she has read their minds. People all over the world love her novels and modern girls continue to swoon over Mr. Darcy. Pride and Prejudice, her most famous novel has inspired 17 movie versions and the book translated into 70 languages throughout the world.

For fans of Jane Austen, you can literally step into her world. You can attend fancy balls like the ones she wrote about and enjoyed. The next one is happening is In Victoria in mid-April. They danced English Country Dance.

To make this more enjoyable for you and move you from spectator to participant, a one day workshop in English Country Dancing will happen in Qualicum Beach March 18.

Interested? Contact Irene McWilliams for further information at imcw77@gmail.com. The date is soon so theyneed to know ASAP if you are coming.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Port Alberni steps back in time for Jane Austen Festival

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River