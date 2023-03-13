RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

Some calls, prohibted drivers and warrants: Quadra Island Report, March 6-12

The latest happenings on Quadra Island

Warrant execution

On March 7, a Quadra RCMP officer was conducting proactive patrols and located an individual riding a bike. The person in question had an outstanding warrant out of Campbell River and had fled from police the previous day. The individual was arrested and released with a new court date.

Driving while prohibited

On March 8, Quadra RCMP located a prohibited driver while conducting proactive patrols. The driver, when originally stopped, claimed they left their driver license at their friend’s house. However, on further questioning it was determined that driver not only didn’t have a valid license, they also were prohibited from driving. The individual was arrested and the vehicle was impounded.

Traffic call

On March 10, a concerned citizen reported a possible abandoned vehicle. Checks on the vehicle showed that the vehicle was actually parked in front of the owner’s house. Officers, out of an abundance of caution, arrived on scene to ensure the vehicle wasn’t blocking traffic as it was parked on the roadway, which it wasn’t.

Disturbance call

On March 11, Quadra RCMP received a report of a man smashing things at the local gas station with a pitch fork. Officers attended and were advised the man had since left. From watching video surveillance and speaking with staff on site, it appeared that only a small sign was damaged. Officers located the man soon after and arrested him.

—with RCMP files from Constable Rebekah Draht

