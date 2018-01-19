Solstice Studio hosting free girl empowerment lecture

Motivational coach Ally Canales is hosting a free Lead with Confidence Girl Empowerment lecture at Solstice Studio.

On Jan. 31 from 4:30-6:30 girls age nine to teen will be given tools to deal with day to day anxiety and pressure as well as to make their own choices and to help themselves as well as others.

The workshop has been in the making for months specifically designed for the youth of today to help deal with the daily struggles of school, work, sports, relationships, anxiety, stress and learning how to handle it all.

At the workshop participants will be journalling, practicing breathing, doing physical movements and much more.

The event is free and registration beforehand is not required, everyone is welcome! People attending are asked to bring their own journal.