Smile cookies kick off Campbell River’s 46th Christmas Hamper Fund

Ken Niesen, Knights of Columbus Hamper Fund Chairman, and Mike Beston, Grand Knight, accept the Smile Cookie cheque from Danielle and Darcy Purcell, Tim Hortons management. Photo contributed

As Tim Hortons owners Cathy and Dave Paquin smilingly put it, “A record number of Riverites got caught with their hands in the cookie jar this year!”

The money paid for every Smile Cookie purchased at any of the three Tim Hortons locations in Campbell River was donated to the Christmas Hamper Fund. The cheque for $7,481 presented to the Knights of Columbus attests to the success of the campaign.

The office to accept donations for the 46th edition of the Christmas Hamper Fund organized by the Knights of Columbus is in the Tyee Plaza in the space formerly occupied by the True Blue Pet Supplies Store.

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 20 until Saturday, Nov. 30, the office will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Commencing Monday, Dec. 2 until Saturday, Dec. 21, the office will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday. The phone number at the office is 250-914-3716.

Donations of non-perishable food, new toys and money may be brought to the office during the hours listed above. Income tax receipts for monetary donations will be issued in January 2020.

The generosity of individuals, businesses, groups and schools in Campbell River is the main reason that the Christmas hampers have been assembled and delivered for the past 45 years to those in our community who need that extra help at Christmas. Last year, 1,152 hampers were given out to those who applied. It was a total community effort in all of its aspects from start to finish.

The application forms for the hampers are available at the Campbell River Employment & Income Assistance Office 833A 14th Ave. There are no application forms at the Hamper Fund office. This year the hamper delivery date is Saturday, Dec. 21.

To learn more about the Hamper fund, visit the website at: http://www.stpatscr.org/hamper_fund .

