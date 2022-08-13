Skydive Festival returns to Campbell River Aug. 20

The second annual River City Skydive Festival will be on Aug. 20, 2022. Photo supplied The festival on Aug. 20 will include an artisan market, and other attractions. Photo supplied

Ever want to jump out of an airplane?

The second annual River City Skydive Festival, hosted by the Campbell River Skydive Centre on August 20 is your chance!

The centre is planning a day of fun filled activities ranging from a bouncy castle for children to tandem jumping out of an airplane for daredevils aged 16 and over. From 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., an artisan market, food trucks, a classic car show, helicopter tours and live music by The Awakeneers will also taking place at the north end of the Campbell River Airport.

“This event is to help bring the community together for a day of fun while being introduced to skydiving either by watching our experienced divers jump and land solo, or land with thrill seeking tandem participants,” says a release from the Skydive Centre. “Don’t be shy to become one of the tandem participants yourself, or to find out what it takes to become a skydiver and sign up for your first jump course.”

The Skydive Centre is operated by Rob McNeill and Bob Verret, both veterans living in Campbell River.

They offer courses that teach participants all they need to know for their first jump, which is included. The team is working to create a community around skydiving for Campbell River.

“Many who become skydivers never dreamed it possible,” the release says. “Once the experience takes hold, it helps build confidence beyond just skydiving and stretches into many aspects of one’s life.”

Those who want to skydive must be aged 16 or older, and those under 18 need a parent present for a signature. There is a safety weight restriction of 220 lbs for tandem jumps.

“We look forward to seeing you at our event to help us bring our community together!”

