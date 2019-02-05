Sister duo continues Campbell River Bowl for Breath success

Sisters Kim Wood and Rachel Black, share a passion for helping find a cure for cystic fibrosis.

After 30 years as the event organizer, Cindy Stewart, was not able to run the event this year. The local CF Chapter feared they would not have the resources to organize the event. Wood and Black stepped up and volunteered to give it a shot. They both have fond memories of participating in the event when they were students. It meant a lot to them to keep it going. Thanks to the ground work laid by Stewart, they ran a very successful event this past weekend, Feb. 2-3. Almost 140 students and 29 adults bowled to help raise badly needed funds to help people fight CF. So far over $11,000 has been raised with more to come. Perry Wasden, a grade 5 student at Ripple Rock Elementary is the top fund raiser so far having raised $882.

Ecole Willow Point School had the highest number of participants and so far has raised the most funds. 47 bowlers have qualified to have their name in the draw for the West Coast Helicopters flight having raised $50 or more. Fund raising can continue until the end of February.

All participants received a small thank you gift and coupons thanks to the generosity of McDonald’s Restaurant, Dairy Queen, Shoppers Drug Mart, Strathcona Gardens Recreation Complex and Save On Foods. Students who turn their money in by Feb. 28th are eligible to win prizes thanks to the support of Don and Bonni Roset, London Drugs, Canadian Tire, Superstore, Sports Expert and Landmark Theatres.

Once again the Campbell River Kin Club has generously contributed to help ensure the success of the event. Kin Canada is a national partner of Cystic Fibrosis Canada and the Campbell River Kinsmen believe strongly in this partnership.

Little Caesars will provide a pizza lunch for the class that had the most participants, raised the most funds and for the class of the top fundraiser.

Black said, “We owe a huge thank you to the teacher coordinators in the schools that participated for the work they do in promoting and helping organize the students who came to bowl and to the parents for supporting their children in attending.”

Jo-Ann Wallis Cystic Fibrosis Chapter president said, “We are extremely grateful to Rachel and Kim for stepping up to organize the event – they did a great job. The event not only raises funds but helps teach children the importance of charitable giving and helping others.”

All funds raised go to Cystic Fibrosis Canada, Campbell River Chapter to support high quality clinical care for people with cystic fibrosis and medical scientific research to find a cure or control for this life threatening disease.