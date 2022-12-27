The Campbell River Shoebox Project helped over 500 women in Campbell River and Port Hardy this holiday season. From left to right are (Back row): Monique Foster, Linda Carlson, Sue McCormac, Jeannie Mathews, Donna McNeil, Tara Neilson; (Front Row) Margaret West, Alison Skrepneck and Jane Clarke. Photo Courtesy Aliston Skrepneck/Shoebox Project

Shoebox Project finishes another successful campaign

Total value of shoeboxes fulfilled on the North Island reaches $22,000

The Campbell River Shoebox Project has wrapped up another holiday season with a successful drive and many vulnerable women in the area will benefit.

READ MORE: Deadline looms for Shoebox Project

Having had a goal of 575 shoebox gifts valued at $50 for vulnerable women from the North Island, at the end of the drive the campaign had reached over three quarters of that goal. Over 440 local women received shoeboxes this year; 375 women from Campbell River and an additional 65 in Port Hardy. The total value of the donated shoeboxes was over $22,000 this year.

Local Coordinator Alison Skrepneck was pleased with the outpouring of support from the local community, especially since this was the first year of donating shoeboxes in person since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want to thank everyone who got involved in whatever way they could in order to provide gifts to women who are less fortunate this year,” said Skrepneck. “There seemed to be a lot of buzz of excitement in the community with the return to collecting and distributing shoeboxes after two years of providing gift cards during the pandemic.”

Amid the onset of rising prices and other challenges, the tenth year for the Shoebox Project in Campbell River and the sixth in Port Hardy was met with an over-swelling of support from community members who could be generous.

Skrepneck says it’s the support from the local populace and their undying hearts in the holiday season why initiatives like the Shoebox Project are so heartwarming.

“Donations were down during the pandemic. It was so heartwarming to see a more robust response from the community this year,” said Skrepneck. “We are very grateful for the generosity and support of community members.”

A milestone was reached this year as well: Shayla Attfield and her group of friends have been getting together for the past several years and creating shoeboxes for local women in need. Over time, this group has now created and donated a total of 100 shoeboxes.

“I am so grateful to bring together my community of women to help other women in our community,” Attfield says.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCharity and DonationsPoverty reduction

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: 4 dead after bus rollover on B.C.’s Okanagan Connector on Christmas Eve

Just Posted

View of the Haig-Brown House, before the addition of the study, in a winter snow, circa late 1930’s. Haig-Brown House Collection, Courtesy Museum at Campbell River
Measure of the Year

Connector road conditions. (Drive BC)
UPDATE: 4 dead after bus rollover on B.C.’s Okanagan Connector on Christmas Eve

Santa Claus can be seen in many places at this time of year. (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas traditions?

A car drives through pooling water at Stamp Avenue and Roger Street in Port Alberni on Saturday, Dec. 24. Most of Vancouver Island is currently under a flood watch. (SCREENSHOT COURTESY JERRY FEVENS)
Most of Vancouver Island under flood watch after winter storm

Pop-up banner image