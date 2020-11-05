Leaders from the Seymour Pacific/Broadstreet fundraising team with Campbell River KidStart coordinator Tara Jordan. Back row, left to right: Michael Hack, Ben George, Channi Benavidez, Keri Bemister, Kelly Laine. Middle row, left to right (on steps): Emily Paroo, Tennille Giacomello, Erin Forth, Randy Dutchak, Ava O’Connell, Amy Yorke. Front row, left to right: Lauren Primrose, Christine Husson, Tara Jordan, Dawn Fraser, Kim Frost. Photo submitted

Seymour Pacific Developments/Broadstreet Properties Supports KidStart

The staff and owners of Seymour Pacific Developments/Broadstreet Properties are excited about kicking off their annual fundraising efforts to benefit children in the John Howard KidStart mentoring program.

Last year, with their four-floor challenge, they raised $8,465 to support KidStart. The Mailman family donated the first $1,200 and then the teams on each floor took it from there. They held craft fairs, secret wagons of gifts, jeans days, and bake sales. Each floor wanted to raise the most funds for vulnerable children in Campbell River. The entire staff really got into the competitive spirit.

“We were thrilled to raise enough to sponsor seven children to benefit from caring mentors in their lives and we’re excited to be holding the fundraiser again this year,” said Janelle Escott, Communications Officer with Seymour Pacific. “The thought of children in our area missing out on life’s opportunities is very motivating for our teams and we’re looking forward to meeting and hopefully exceeding our goal.”

Tara Jordan, Campbell River KidStart Coordinator, said, “The seven matches that Seymour Pacific Developments/Broadstreet Properties are sponsoring are making a profoundly positive impact in the lives of the mentees, families, and mentors. We are very grateful to the Mailman family and to everyone at Seymour Pacific Developments/Broadstreet Properties for their ongoing support of KidStart.”

One of the matches the company is sponsoring is a 10-year-old boy being raised by his grandma. He is being mentored by a very caring, enthusiastic, and encouraging big buddy. His grandma said, “My grandson’s friendship with his mentor is by far the most influential and beneficial relationship in his life. He has encouraged him to try new things, develop better communication, and be more conscientious at school. Most importantly, his mentor has improved my grandson’s self-confidence, which has helped him in everything he does!”

John Howard KidStart relies on donations, grants, and Gaming funds to operate. For more information on making a donation or volunteering, contact Campbell River KidStart Coordinator Tara Jordan at 250-203-3111 or tara.jordan@jhsni.bc.ca.

