Send a kid to camp on July 21

On July 21, your cup of coffee will do a bit more than just wake you up in the morning.

Campbell River Tim Hortons locations will be recognizing the 30th anniversary of Camp Day, which has raised over $212 million to support youth.

One hundred per cent of proceeds from sales of hot coffee and iced coffee will be donated to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps, which sends local youth from disadvantaged circumstances to a multi-year educational program at one of seven Tims Camps and current eCamp programs across North America.

Last summer, realizing that the youth who participate in their programs would be disproportionately affected by the isolation brought on by the pandemic, the Foundation launched Tims eCamp, an innovative camp-inspired digital experience designed to support participants virtually. Back again this year is a new and improved version of Tims eCamp, offering participants a supportive yet challenging environment and all the resources they need to participate digitally from home.

“I am humbled and inspired by the young people at our Camps,” says Graham Oliver, President, Tim Hortons Foundation Camps. “They’ve faced incredible challenges and still discover reserves of strength and resilience and hone skills that will guide them through life. I’m proud to say that for 30 years, Tims Camps have been there for them.”

Here are ways Tim Hortons guests can participate in Camp Day this year:

Place an order for hot or iced coffee at a Tim Hortons restaurant, or through the Tim Hortons app for pickup or delivery on July 21.

On July 21, proceeds from the sales of a Tim Hortons Take 12 — which includes 12 small coffees along with cups, dairy and sweeteners — are also being donated to the Foundation. Guests can fill out a pre-order form for a Tim Hortons Take 12 in restaurants so their whole work team or family can support Camp Day together.

Starting July 7, purchase a Camp Day bracelet for $2 in one of four vibrant colours, with 100% net proceeds going directly to Tims Camps.

Round up your order to the nearest dollar in restaurant, or in the Tim Hortons app, with 100% of the balance going to support the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

Make a one-time or monthly donation any time at www.timscamps.com.



