See a local environmental steward get recognized

It is time to celebrate the achievements of local land stewards, who dedicate their time to preserving the integrity and beauty of the City’s natural areas.

With climate change and biodiversity loss challenges, the contributions of environmental stewards are more important than ever. Nominations are now open for the city’s 21st Annual Stewardship Awards, which will take place on Sept. 25 and recognize individuals who work to improve the environmental well-being of our community.

Between now and Monday, Sept. 12 nominate individuals, groups, youth, businesses and industry representatives who have contributed to the common cause of environmental stewardship for the following categories:

– Air Quality/Alternative Transportation (is there an avid walker or cyclist near you?);

– Pesticide Free/Urban Agriculture (who’s working with nature and sharing their bounty?);

– Water/Energy Conservation (who’s saving our resources?);

– Habitat Protection/Creation (who’s rebuilding and restoring habitat?);

– Waste Reduction (who’s a role model when it comes to reducing waste?);

– Youth Special Recognition (who’s keeping the stewardship tradition alive and thriving?); and

– Environmental Excellence (for outstanding achievement).

“The City’s Stewardship Awards honour citizen dedication to conservation and work to improve the beauty and health of our local environment,” says City Manager Deborah Sargent. “Recognising the extraordinary efforts and breadth of contributions from those in our community is an important part of protecting our natural areas now and in the future by inspiring continued environmental stewardship.”

If you know of an individual or group working in Campbell River to reduce their ecological footprint and to improve our common natural areas for the benefit of all, complete a nomination form on the City’s website www.campbellriver.ca/stewardshipawards or in person at City Hall. Drop off completed forms at City Hall front reception or email them to sustainability@campbellriver.ca no later than Monday, September 12, 2022.

The award ceremony takes place on Sunday, September 25, 2022, on the banks of the Campbell River at historic Haig Brown House as part of their Fall Festival and River’s Day celebrations. The day will be full of live music, nature and history-based programming, food and vendors.

For more information, email sustainability@campbellriver.ca or call 250-286-5711.

