Ray Allan was presented a 2019 Environmental Excellence award. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Ray Allan was presented a 2019 Environmental Excellence award. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

See a local environmental steward get recognized

Nominations open for city’s annual environmental stewardship awards

It is time to celebrate the achievements of local land stewards, who dedicate their time to preserving the integrity and beauty of the City’s natural areas.

With climate change and biodiversity loss challenges, the contributions of environmental stewards are more important than ever. Nominations are now open for the city’s 21st Annual Stewardship Awards, which will take place on Sept. 25 and recognize individuals who work to improve the environmental well-being of our community.

Between now and Monday, Sept. 12 nominate individuals, groups, youth, businesses and industry representatives who have contributed to the common cause of environmental stewardship for the following categories:

– Air Quality/Alternative Transportation (is there an avid walker or cyclist near you?);

– Pesticide Free/Urban Agriculture (who’s working with nature and sharing their bounty?);

– Water/Energy Conservation (who’s saving our resources?);

– Habitat Protection/Creation (who’s rebuilding and restoring habitat?);

– Waste Reduction (who’s a role model when it comes to reducing waste?);

– Youth Special Recognition (who’s keeping the stewardship tradition alive and thriving?); and

– Environmental Excellence (for outstanding achievement).

“The City’s Stewardship Awards honour citizen dedication to conservation and work to improve the beauty and health of our local environment,” says City Manager Deborah Sargent. “Recognising the extraordinary efforts and breadth of contributions from those in our community is an important part of protecting our natural areas now and in the future by inspiring continued environmental stewardship.”

If you know of an individual or group working in Campbell River to reduce their ecological footprint and to improve our common natural areas for the benefit of all, complete a nomination form on the City’s website www.campbellriver.ca/stewardshipawards or in person at City Hall. Drop off completed forms at City Hall front reception or email them to sustainability@campbellriver.ca no later than Monday, September 12, 2022.

The award ceremony takes place on Sunday, September 25, 2022, on the banks of the Campbell River at historic Haig Brown House as part of their Fall Festival and River’s Day celebrations. The day will be full of live music, nature and history-based programming, food and vendors.

For more information, email sustainability@campbellriver.ca or call 250-286-5711.

Campbell River

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Eerie look inside de-watered underground John Hart tunnels

Just Posted

A fire on the slopes of Golden Hinde is the largest fire on Vancouver Island currently burning. Photo courtesy Coastal Fire Centre
Crews battle wildfires near Campbell River, in Strathcona Provincial Park

Ray Allan was presented a 2019 Environmental Excellence award. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
See a local environmental steward get recognized

Jared Towers photographed this humpback whale and four others in 2018 near Port McNeill, Alert Bay, and Hanson Island. JARED TOWERS PHOTO
Discovery Islands resurfacing as a B.C. humpback hot spot

Campbell River RCMP are seeking the public’s help in identifying this man. Photo courtesy Campbell River RCMP
Campbell River RCMP seeking public assistance in identifying male

Pop-up banner image