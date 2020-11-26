The Carihi Fly Fishing Club is touted as an example of incorporating the outdoors into the education curriculum in SD72. Photo submitted.

SD72 schools and educators embrace outdoor education and learning outdoors

The Campbell River School District has embraced the movement to incorporate nature into education.

“We have many schools doing a wide array of activities outdoors,” said SD72 superintendent Jeremy Morrow at the Board of School Trustees’ Nov. 10 meeting.

Morrow presented a report to the board entitled Outdoor Learning Initiatives Across School District 72. The board had requested a report on the current outdoor learning initiatives across the district so that the board could consider the next steps in supporting and broadening outdoor learning, the report says.

RELATED: Campbell River School District to explore more outdoor learning opportunities

Schools and educators have embraced the idea of learning outside for some time now, the report says, but this year, with the added incentive of COVID-19, there is greater interest, consideration and creativity in finding ways to move beyond the traditional classroom to connect lessons and engage students with the outdoors. The report was prepared by emailing school principals and asking them to compile a list of any outdoor education and outdoor learning initiatives and activities that are happening at their school. The report is a sampling of the types of outdoor learning activities occurring within SD72 schools.

The report touches on the difference between outdoor education and learning outdoors. Often the terms are used interchangeably but there is a difference.

The Institute for Outdoor Learning defines outdoor learning as “a broad term that includes discovery, experimentation, learning about and connecting to the natural world and engaging in environmental and adventure activities.”

The report says that “outdoor education or outdoor learning is often defined as experiential learning in, for, or about the outdoors. Most often, it is used to refer to a range of organized activities that emphasize teamwork, resilience, environmental education and/or responsible outdoor recreation.”

On the other hand, the report says, “learning outdoors offers possibilities for cross-curricular learning and is often focused on taking students outside to learn what is normally taught in an indoor classroom.”

The report says that SD72 educators are taking both approaches in their lesson planning and educational program offerings.

Some examples of those offerings are included in the report.

School gardens, for example, have blossomed at SD72 schools. School gardens function as an outdoor classroom to provide hands-on education across the curriculum and inspire environmental stewardship, the report says. They also often have multiple learning intentions such as teaching students where their food comes from, generating produce for us in their school’s cooking programs and inspiring social lessons like generosity as schools give produce to members of the community. Cedar Elementary, Cortes Island School, Ocean Grove Elementary, Quadra Elementary, Carihi Secondary, Timberline Secondary and Robron Centre all have school gardens.

Several elementary schools like Cedar, Georgia Park and Willow Point have created outdoor learning kits to help students study elements of the outdoors. The kit is often in a backpack for students to carry the supplies and contains such items as magnifiers, notebooks, clipboards, field guides, plant ID cards, picture books, bug boxes and knee mats. They can be used to explore forested areas on school grounds or on field trips, the report says.

Georgia Park Elementary’s “forest school” has each division spend 50 minutes per week learning outdoors mainly in a forest area beside the school and in the school garden. The initiative allows students to spend time in nature. Each student has been provided with an individual kit with a waterproof journal, clipboard and magnifying glass.

Many schools find ways to take the curriculum outside and make connections. For example, at Ecole Willow Point School, all classes go outside on a regular basis accessing the “little forest” across the street, Willow Creek or to the beach. For science class, students can explore, observe and find characteristics of local plants and animals. For math, students find nature elements of different shapes and patterns. Art class can create projects inspired by nature and literacy lessons use the outdoors to learn new vocabulary, inspire journal writing and readings.

Another aspect of this is the incorporation of Indigenous ways of knowing and doing and how outside learning provides many natural ways to draw connections between Indigenous knowledge and activities and lessons.

“Georgia Parks’ Forest School students are provided Coast Salish names as part of their learning activities, such as a beach scavenger hunt to build language knowledge and word recognition,” the report says. “Southgate Middle School staff often use the Beach Search and Find and ethnobotany resources created by Indigenous Education to help guide students toward stewardship and recognize that we are guests upon the unceded territory.”

At the secondary level, Timberline has offered the Adventures Program as a BAA offering. The outdoor education component of the program seeks to introduce students to a variety of outdoor activities and give students the basis for a lifetime of outdoor adventure, the report says. Students study units on water travel, back-country travel, rock climbing, winter back-country travel, winter camping and leadership and First Nations natural patterns.

Carihi offers trout and salmon fly fishing courses to take full advantage of the local rivers and lakes and to encourage students to explore and fish the outdoors in a respectful and safe way, as well as promote stewardship of B.C.’s rivers.

Another aspect of this is the partnerships SD72 has created with several outside organizations, such as Habitat Conservation trust Foundation and Greenways Land Trust, to access grant funds and outside presenters on environmental topics to help connect curriculum content to the environment we live in.

RELATED: Campbell River students and Greenways Land Trust take on invasive species

When the board requested the report it was so that trustees could consider next steps in supporting and broadening outdoor learning. Besides information about their initiatives, schools also forwarded possible ideas and suggestions for the board to consider. Some of those suggestions were:

  • Establishment of a district outdoor learning project committee

  • Professional development opportunities with a focus on outdoor learning and the use of outdoor learning consultants.

  • Outdoor garden equipment

  • Support for each school in the district to have their own copies of the Beach Search and Find and ethnobotany resources from Indigenous Education.

  • Support for school projects such as a wetland re-saturation at Quadra Elementary. The school is hoping to restore an area of their field that at one time was a wetland as it is often swampy and not useable as a school field.

  • Support for the creation of permanent outdoor classrooms or covered structures.

For more examples and how the outdoors is incorporate in SD72 curriculum, read the report:

@AlstrT
editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River School District 72EducationEnvironmentOutdoors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Campbell River Community Foundation extending a Hug in a box

Just Posted

Campbell River city council recently held a roundtable meeting with leaders from the aquaculture and forestry industries to discuss how they can be part of a post-COVID economic recovery in the region.
Campbell River city council holds roundtable on aquaculture, forestry

Will go forward with quarterly meetings involving industry leaders to address issues in the sectors

The Carihi Fly Fishing Club is touted as an example of incorporating the outdoors into the education curriculum in SD72. Photo submitted.
SD72 schools and educators embrace outdoor education and learning outdoors

The Campbell River School District has embraced the movement to incorporate nature… Continue reading

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney has spoken out about some veterans losing their Dimished Earning Capacity income. (Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror photo)
Blaney pens letter to minister about veteran supports

Concerned about veterans losing some income

The Campbell River Community Foundation is holding a ‘Hug in a Box’ event on Dec. 20. Photo supplied by Campbell River Community Foundation
Campbell River Community Foundation extending a Hug in a box

Event to be held on Dec. 20

Two of the weapons seized in a Nov. 8 traffic stop in Black Creek. Photo supplied by RCMP
RCMP seize guns, drugs in Black Creek traffic stop

Two arrested in connection with incident

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 13 deaths, 738 new COVID-19 cases

Number of people in hospital is nearing 300, while total cases near 30,000

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Port McNeill councillor Derek Koel busts a rap to help promote the town’s active transportation plan. (Facebook video screenshot)
VIDEO: Vancouver Island councillor makes rap video to promote active transportation plan

Active transportation is a personal matter for councillor Derek Koel.

FILE – A paramedic holds a test tube containing a blood sample during an antibody testing program at the Hollymore Ambulance Hub, in Birmingham, England, on Friday, June 5, 2020. (Simon Dawson/Pool via AP)
Want to know if you’ve had COVID-19? LifeLabs is offering an antibody test

Test costs $75 and is available in B.C. and Ontario

The grey region of this chart shows the growth of untraced infection, due to lack of information on potential sources. With added staff and reorganization, the gap is stabilized, Dr. Bonnie Henry says. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. adjusts COVID-19 tracing to keep up with surging cases

People now notified of test results by text message

Fred Sasakamoose died on Tuesday from complications of COVID-19.
B.C. Indigenous hockey legend dies following COVID-19 complications

Fred Sasakamoose died at the age of 86

People wear face masks as they pose next to a Christmas display in Montreal, Sunday, November 22, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
How to tell family their Christmas gathering is too risky and you’re not going

Dr. Hurst says it’s best to frame the conversation from a place of care, stressing safety precautions.

Keanu Reeves in “The Matrix.”
Free ‘Hollywood Suite’ movies in December include ‘Keanussance’ titles starring Keanu Reeves

Also featured is the Israeli-made ‘Valley of Tears,’ a 10-part war drama

Most Read