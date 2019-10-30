Grieg Seafood BC’s Movember teammates show off their mustaches in 2018. This year Grieg has challenged Mowi Canada West and Cermaq Canada to grow the ‘Best Salmon Farmer Stache’ with proceeds to the Movember Foundation. Submitted photo

Salmon farmers’ Movember moustache challenge is on

Three-way challenge between Grief Seafood BC, Cermaq Canada and MOWI Canada West

Salmon farming is usually about growing fish, but this November, it’s also about growing facial hair – for a good cause, of course.

This month Grieg Seafood BC, Cermaq Canada and Mowi Canada West are competing to see which company can grow the best ‘Salmon Farmer Stache’ with proceeds going towards the Movember Foundation.

Each November, many companies and individuals across Canada participate in Movember, a facial-hair growing initiative that raises vital funds and awareness to combat prostate and testicular cancer, poor mental health and physical inactivity.

“We know all of our salmon farming companies already have teams that participate in Movember. It’s fun for us employees and goes to such a great cause. We figured, why not challenge the other companies to grow the Best Salmon Farmer Stache and have some fun with it?” said Liam Peck, an Environmental Specialist at Grieg who was on the company’s Movember team last year.

Grieg Seafood put out the challenge to Mowi and Cermaq on Oct. 25 via Facebook, and it didn’t take long for the other companies to accept.

“Movember is an important awareness campaign which brings attention to important and serious health issues for men, in a fun and relatable way,” said David Kiemele, Managing Director for Cermaq Canada. “We have been participating in the event for several years, but were excited to hear that Grieg wanted to make it a competition as it is a good opportunity to get to know our peer companies while having some fun and raising needed funds for research and education.”

By the end of November, each company will choose a delegate who best represents their Mo-growing efforts. Of the three furry finalists, a winner will be selected by the BC Salmon Farmers Association, who will then donate $500 to the winning team’s campaign.

“The event holds special meaning for me as my immediate family has been impacted by prostate cancer,” Kiemele said about Movember. “I encourage other companies to get involved and help support to movement.”

“We’ve got some pretty competitive Mo-bros in the salmon farming industry,” added Peck. “If we can rock some great ‘staches while raising awareness for a good cause, it’s a win-win.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PHOTOS: Campbell Riverites carve up Halloween fun

Just Posted

Campbell River fish lab receives international recognition

‘Anybody in the world can send us samples now and the results are defensible in court’

Halloween comes early to Museum at Campbell River and Strathcona Gardens

Kiddos get some costume fun over the weekend

Watch for City of Campbell River crews putting Willow Point boulevards to bed

Work to be ongoing until Nov. 1

Campbell River Storm go 1-1 in home/away weekend

10-3 rout over Glacier Kings at home, but can’t solve the Generals down in Parksville

Ideas sought on homelessness in the area south of Campbell River

Strathcona coalition to end homlessness hosts housing engagement in Oyster River

‘Speak English in Canada’: Woman’s racist rant at B.C. drugstore staff goes viral

The clip was posted by Allen Tee on Facebook and viewed 156,000 times as of Tuesday morning

$20M Lotto Max ticket sold in northwestern B.C.

Specific retail location to be announced by BCLC once winner comes forward

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

Should Halloween be permanently moved to Saturday?

About 40 per cent of Canadians surveyed says they agree while 43 per cent say no

Man dies in pickup truck crash in Ladysmith

Accident happened a little after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Yellow Point and Hill roads

Activist Thunberg declines climate prize, urges more action

‘The climate movement does not need any more prizes,’ Thunberg says

Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns economy’s resilience to be ‘tested’

Governor Stephen Poloz’s team is warning that the resilience of Canada’s economy will be increasingly tested

B.C. school trustees ask for provincial, federal help to end student vaping

Health minister says he’s planning new regulations that would be the first of their kind in Canada

B.C. parents blame medical negligence in toddler’s death

Petition to ask for medical errors to be tracked and no-fault compensation for victims

Most Read