Sandra Rushton was in charge of this year’s Duck Dip. Photo by Wylie Leeson

The Duck Dip, a fundraiser held annually by Campbell River Daybreak Rotary, brought out an estimated 200 people to Spirit Square on Saturday, said event emcee Kevin Simonett.

Participants bought tickets for a chance to win nearly $13,000 in prizes, according to Daybreak Rotary. Wylie Leeson snapped these photos at the community event, which also featured face painting and other activities for kids.

@davidgordonkoch

david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

The annual event featured face painting and other activities for kids. Photo by Wylie Leeson