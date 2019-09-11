Rotary Duck Dip flies this weekend at Campbell River’s Spirit Square

The annual Daybreak Rotary, Duck Dip Day Fest is coming up on Saturday from 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at Spirit Square.
This annual event is a fundraiser for the Campbell River Head Injury Support Society which just this week received $25,000 from the proceeds of last year’s Duck Dip as well as the Rotary Wine, Beer and Blues Festival to help with the construction o Linda’s Place low-cost supportive housing project.
On Saturday, the Campbell River Fire Department’s fire truck will fill the pool. Then there will be a remote control boat display in the pool as well as Bouncearama fun. In addition, there will be crafts, facepainting, Shoo Shoo the Clown and BBQ burgers and hotdogs, all while a band plays. then the ducks will be dumped into the pool and the winning ducks will be drawn for the 10 prizes.