Rotary Duck Dip flies this weekend at Campbell River’s Spirit Square

Whenever you get a bunch of Rotarians together, you know there’s going to be some money handed out to a worthy cause and that was the case on Monday when Daybreak Rotarians turned over $25,000 to the Campbell River Head Injury Support Society to help with the construction of Linda’s Place residence. Photo by Wylie Leeson

The annual Daybreak Rotary, Duck Dip Day Fest is coming up on Saturday from 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at Spirit Square.

This annual event is a fundraiser for the Campbell River Head Injury Support Society which just this week received $25,000 from the proceeds of last year’s Duck Dip as well as the Rotary Wine, Beer and Blues Festival to help with the construction o Linda’s Place low-cost supportive housing project.

On Saturday, the Campbell River Fire Department’s fire truck will fill the pool. Then there will be a remote control boat display in the pool as well as Bouncearama fun. In addition, there will be crafts, facepainting, Shoo Shoo the Clown and BBQ burgers and hotdogs, all while a band plays. then the ducks will be dumped into the pool and the winning ducks will be drawn for the 10 prizes.