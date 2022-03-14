Upgrading work has already begun at the Black Creek Community Centre. Photo supplied

Upgrading work has already begun at the Black Creek Community Centre. Photo supplied

Renovations begin at Black Creek Community Centre

The Black Creek Community Centre is getting a major makeover with the construction of a covered, all-season, open-sided pavilion.

Sturdi Construction is already on-site and has removed the old basketball and road hockey court to make way for the new building. The pavilion will be 40’ x 65’, with plenty of space for outdoor fitness classes, events (including live music, the popular Farm Fresh Soup Fest and more), markets, barbecue and beer gardens, and play space for children’s activities.

“By having a covered building with plenty of electrical capacity we can keep our operations open even during challenges like we’ve seen with COVID-19,” said Jerry Griffin, chair of the Black Creek Community Association (BCCA) board of directors, and construction project manager. “Classes and events can still run without people worrying about the elements, or viruses, quite as much.”

Funding for the project was supplied by the Province of BC’s Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program (CERIP). The BCCA has hired all local workers for this project, from STM Design based on Hornby Island, Sorensen Engineering in Courtenay, Island Truss, Island Timber Frame, and Sturdi Construction. Once built, activities in the pavilion will also create employment for class instructors, entertainers, and local artisans able to sell their products at markets.

A groundbreaking celebration on Thursday March 17 at 5:30 p.m. will mark the occasion. Join MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard, Electoral Area C Director Edwin Grieve, and the BCCA Bboard of directors in celebrating this exciting event and to learn more about the project. Refreshments will be provided, and all necessary COVID-19 precautions will be in place.

For more information visit blackcreek-cc.com or call 250-337-5190.

