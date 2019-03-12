Registration now open for Vancouver Island Fibre Fest workshops

Vancouver Island Fibre Fest, hosted right here in Campbell River each May, is a unique celebration of all things in the world of fibre arts. From knitting to felting to spinning to quilting, over 600 people flock to the Community Centre each year for the event. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River

Mark your calendar for the first weekend in May to catch Vancouver Island Fibre Fest.

Plans for the Vancouver Island Fibre Fest are well underway at the Community Centre, and workshop registration is now open.

“Each year this event gets better and better, and we have another long list of amazing demonstrations and instructors for the 2019 workshops,” says City of Campbell River recreation programmer Judy Ridgway. “New this year are two children’s classes, one for sewing and one for embroidering.”

Instructors include:

· Holli Yeoh, knit designer

· Judith Dios, felter and fibre artist

· Leola Witt-McNie, weaver

· Terri Bibby, SAORI weaving instructor

· Anne Hall, of Sew Peaceful Quilting

· Jane Ireland, indigo fabric dyeing

· Kathryn Dice, cedar basket weaving

· Black Creek Spinners

· Michele Rounds, Brazilian dimensional embroidery

· Sylvia Dutch and Melody, Fast and Fun Pillowcases Lang (for children)

· Michele Rounds and Pauline Garrett, Learn to Embroider (for children)

Marian Johnson, Fibre Fest committee member says, “Vancouver Island Fibre Fest is a fun and vibrant show with so much going on. In the People’s Choice Gallery we will be showcasing the diverse skills of so many talented people who love to share their passion. We have articles made many years ago that people have pulled out of their trunks, as well as beautiful pieces lovingly made by today’s fibre artists. Come and enjoy a walk down memory lane.”

People’s Choice Gallery will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

“This is an opportunity to display something made within the last two years, or something made more than 25 years ago,” Ridgway adds.

If you have something that you want to enter into the People’s Choice Gallery check out the submission information and application form at the Vancouver Island Fibre Fest website or send an email to judy.ridgway@campbellriver.ca

As always, the weekend will be packed with opportunities to shop at the Marketplace, watch demonstrations or participate in workshops.

Admission to the Fibre Fest is by donation and all donations help to support the City of Campbell River Recreation and Culture Departments Specialized Recreation programs.

For more information on Vancouver Island Fibre Fest, call the City of Campbell River Community Centre at 250-286-1161. You can also visit the Fibre Fest website for information on workshops and the Marketplace vendors: www.shelmack.wixsite.com/vancouverislandfibre.