Landon Walters (Right), presents a cheque for $251.54 to Krisandra Rufus (Left) from Grassroots Kind Hearts. Walters organized the showing of the film In the Land of the Headhunters on April 12 to raise money for the organization. Photo Submitted

Recent film screening in Campbell River benefits Grassroots Kind Hearts

Tidemark showing of Land of the Headhunters raises awareness and funds

Local criminology student Landon Walters thought it was important that as many people as possible see the film Land of the Headhunters – the oldest existing feature film in Canada – so he did his part this past spring by bringing the film to the Tidemark Theatre.

He also used the screening as an opportunity to give back to an organization he feels provides an important service to the community, Grassroots Kind Hearts, which feeds dinner to whoever needs it nightly downtown behind the firehall.

Landon says that the event was “a big success” and he is happy to donate the proceeds to such a great cause. Over $250 was raised that night from the $12 ticket sales.

“Not only did the event bring people together to witness the oldest existing feature film made in Canada, it also allowed people to ask questions and share their cultural and historical ties to the film,” Walters says. “I would like to thank everyone who attended the event, the Campbell River Museum, the Campbell River Arts Council, Jack Woodward, William Henderson who gave a traditional welcome to the territory and special guests Andy Everson and Colin Browne who lead the Q&A session.”

RELATED: Important historical film comes to Tidemark Theatre

Most of all, he wants to thank Krisandra Rufus for starting Grassroots Kind Hearts.

“There are a lot of worthy organizations in town, but I feel like they go over and above,” Walters says. “Having worked a few summers for the City of Campbell River in the parks department doing maintenance downtown, he was exposed – for the first time, he says – to the homeless and struggling in our community, “so it was kind of a no-brainer for me to have it benefit the people who do what that group does for those folks.”


