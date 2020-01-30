Ready for another blast on Canada Day

An “explosive partnership” was celebrated on Monday as (from left) Carol Chapman, Quality Foods Manager Rob Kerr, Mayor Andy Adams and Shawna Campbell marked the 13th year of Quality Foods and the City of Campbell River contributing $20,000 each for the spectacular Festival of Lights fireworks display on Canada Day.
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Sports
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map