RBC Foundation donattes $50,000 to Children’s Health Foundation

Doug McCorquodale (centre), member of the Board of Directors of the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island, accepted a $50,000 donation March 18 from the RBC Foundation that was presented by RBC Branch Manager - Campbell River, Matthijs Bruining (L) and RBC Branch Manager - Comox Valley, Rick Eigler (R), the funds will be invested in local programs to support the mental health of north island children and youth. Photo contributed

The Board of Directors of the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island accepted a $50,000 donation March 18 from the RBC Foundation.

The funds will be invested in local programs to support the mental health of North Island children and youth.