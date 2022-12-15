Raven flies in front of vehicle driven by Alex Lavoie and his girlfriend Jodi Young. Video still from YouTube video

Raven flies in front of vehicle driven by Alex Lavoie and his girlfriend Jodi Young. Video still from YouTube video

VIDEO: Raven flies alongside Quadra Island couple travelling frigid Yukon highway

23 minute video with Raven garners over 5,000 views on Youtube

Travelling down the Yukon’s Dempster Highway in mid-December can be seen by some as an often solitary experience.

But for one Quadra Island couple, they had what one may call unique company.

Alex Lavoie and his partner, Jodi Young, were travelling the 740 km highway on Dec. 10 when a raven decided to swoop in and make their acquaintance by flying for more than 45 minutes alongside their vehicle.

READ MORE: Photographer Dave Hutchison Captures The Natural World

The result was a Youtube video of the bird which has been seen more than 5,000 times since it was uploaded on Dec. 13. Lavoie says that while the video was only 23 minutes long, the encounter lasted more than 45.

“We were looking for a new experience,” says Lavoie, who was travelling south following a six-month stint in White Plans, YT. “We travelled up north to gain that type of experience.”

As the bird swooped alongside, there are several moments where it ducked out of view — only to come back into the picture. Driving along the empty highway, Lavoie admits there were some tense moments.

“I was driving about 80 km/h when the raven initially swooped down,” said Lavoie. “I was definitely quite nervous at first when it went out of sight. After a while I felt more comfortable with it being close.”

Ravens are often seen as spiritual animals, with the birds symbolizing intelligence, opportunity and guidance. It certainly felt that way to Lavoie’s girlfriend, as at one point in the video, Young can be heard to say the bird was leading them toward their destination.

“I think Ravens are extremely intelligent animals,” said Lavoie. “I believe it could have been catching the draft in an effort to save energy. Food sources are limited in the winter and saving precious energy would have been a reason to tag along.”

Toward the end of the video, Lavoie gets out and goes near the animal with food. With his belongings packed tight in his car, the only thing he had available was cat treats.

“I wanted to stop to see how comfortable it was with people,” said Lavoie. “After feeding it some Temptations cat treats we drove off. It caught up again and followed for another 20-plus minutes.”

Uploading the video to YouTube, he thought mainly it was only going to be for friends and family — Lavoie certainly did not expect the video to gain the traffic it indeed has.

“A friend shared the video and it just blew up from there,” Lavoie said.

Lavoie and Young are travelling around for the holidays. Flying out from Whitehorse to Winnipeg to see family, and eventually heading to the Galapagos Islands next.

Still, the encounter with the raven is something he’ll never forget.

“I’ve been lucky enough to experience many close encounters with wildlife,” Lavoie said. “But this one is in the books for sure.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

NatureQuadra IslandYukon

 

Alex Lavoie was even able to feed cat food to a raven that flew alongside his vehicle on the Dempster Highway in Yukon. Youtube video screenshot

Alex Lavoie was even able to feed cat food to a raven that flew alongside his vehicle on the Dempster Highway in Yukon. Youtube video screenshot

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
February March for Children so successful, Rotary to do it again

Just Posted

Raven flies alongside a vehicle driven by Alex Lavoie and Jodi Young on the Dempster Highway in Yukon. YouTube screenshot
VIDEO: Raven flies alongside Quadra Island couple travelling frigid Yukon highway

Host Gerry Dee meets the Roberts family on Family Feud Canada, Season 4. From left are Dee, Sheryl Thompson, Julie Bronson, Robyn Ross, Iris Rayburn and Marian Atkinson. Photo courtesy CBC
We Wai Kum family represents Campbell River area on Family Feud Canada

Project Watershed staff and volunteers prepare to sample the beach at Frank James Park in Campbell River on Aug. 11 to assess the site for beach-spawning forage fish. The Coastal Marine Strategy will be integrated with the province’s Wild Salmon Strategy and new watershed security strategy. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Province wants feedback on coastal marine strategy

SRD Director John Rice discussed the possibility of a regional response for unhoused people during cold weather events at the Dec. 7 board meeting. Photo courtesy Youtube
SRD Director wants to help non-urban unhoused people

Pop-up banner image