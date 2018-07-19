Raffle raises $3,750 for CR Head Injury Support Society

From left to right, first place winners Rob and Pat Johnston, second place winner Betty Anderson and third place winner Carol De’Ath. Photo courtesy CR Head Injury Support Society

The Campbell River Head Injury Support Society has announced the winners of its annual raffle.

Rob and Pat Johnston won the first-place prize package, which included gift certificates to the Kingfisher, Campbell River Golf and Country Club and a two-night stay at the Tin Wis Resort in Tofino.

Betty Anderson won the second prize package of a Maximum tool and socket set, a Kuma outdoor chair, two detailing gift certificates from CR Honda and a Discovery Foods gift certificate.

Carol De’Ath won the third prize package, which includes a two-night stay at Oyster Bay Resort, two luxury pillows and a gift certificate for a CR Whale Watching Adventure Tour.

According to Jennifer Kay, housing and programming coordinator, the raffle raised $3,750 and will support the organization’s Social Club Fund, which pays for members of the society to go on social outings such as trips to the bowling alley.

“We were sold out within the first three weeks,” Kay says. “Thank you so much to everyone who participated.”

